OpenEBS Announces the CNCF Membership and Other Technology Partnerships

Today OpenEBS, an extremely popular open source containerized storage project sponsored by CloudByte, announced their Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) membership, strengthening their position as an open source project that is containerized, dynamically orchestrated and microservices-oriented.

Additionally, OpenEBS also announced other memberships, including: Amazon Partner Network (APN) Registered Technology Partner, Docker Partner Program, Google Cloud Technology Partner Program, Kubernetes Technology Partner and trusted chart listing on StackPointCloud Marketplace.

"With the rapid adoption of OpenEBS as containerized storage for containers, we are getting lots of help and direction from the community regarding partnerships and integrations.Thank you to the community and to our new partners - especially CNCF who so far is doing a good job of enabling open innovation," said Evan Powell, CEO of OpenEBS/CloudByte.

OpenEBS (@openebs) addresses the challenge of large-scale storage management faced by many container users as they move mission critical, stateful workloads onto containers running in a multi-cloud and hybrid environment. OpenEBS works seamlessly with Kubernetes, Docker and other orchestration projects and itself is built in a cloud native way. OpenEBS is available under the Apache 2 license.

