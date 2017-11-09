Assessment of weather data and forecasting are vital in reducing risks and, therefore, financing costs and losses during the operation of solar plants. Following a recent pv magazine webinar, Finnish environmental firm Vaisala has prepared detailed answers to the main questions posed by participants.

The pv magazine webinar on weather data related to O&M and planning topics initiated a great deal of questions from participants. This prompted Vaisala, our initiative partner for this webinar series, to prepare detailed answers to the most pertinent and insightful questions posed.

Weather data play a big role in both project financing and O&M planning. Essentially, and as many questions returned to again and again, it is the reduction of uncertainty that counts, both in the short term and the long term. For example, typically for projects above 20 MW in size, Vaisala sees a tendency for a measurement station to be installed pre-construction (see below). If this is done, by combining the outcome of this station with satellite data it is possible to reduce that uncertainty by 50%, said Vaisala. This may lead, for example, to advantages when it comes to securing project funding.

Click here to go directly to answers concerning specific topics:

Q&A related to Vaisala products for weather data and forecast Q&A concerning uncertainties and variability Q&A related to onsite measurement equipment Q&A related to software Q&A related to soiling and cleaning Q&A related to operations & maintenance Q&A related to P-values, financing and uncertainty

Click here to view videos and presentations concerning questions raised during the webinarseries:

Reducing Solar Performance Uncertainty Best Practices for PV Project Development Reducing Costs with Smart Maintenance in Solar Asset Management

Questions related to Vaisala products for weather data and forecast

Which specific satellite and ground data are you monitoring and which quantities are you forecasting?

Vaisala: Vaisala's global solar dataset uses satellite data from multiple geostationary satellites, as well as inputs from two of NASA's Earth-observing System (EOS) satellites. Depending on the region of the globe in question, the geostationary satellite data comprise 18+ years of data derived from the GOES 15, GOES 13, Meteosat-10, Meteosat-7, Meteosat-5, and Himawari-8 satellites among several others. The data from NASA's EOS satellites Terra and Aqua are ingested for aerosol inputs. Other aerosol inputs to Vaisala's solar models are data from two re-analysis datasets, ECMWF-MACC and MERRA2. Both datasets assimilate ground-based measurements of atmospheric properties.

Further, validation of Vaisala's global irradiance datasets is carried out using publically available ground-based measurements from various measurement networks across the globe. For example, we validate against data from the Baseline Solar Radiation Network (BSRN), and the World Climate Research Program (WCRP).

The net result of this is a global dataset with nearly two decades of hourly surface irradiance information in the variables of GHI (global horizontal irradiance), DNI (direct normal irradiance), and DIF (diffuse horizontal irradiance), which is updated daily. In addition, Vaisala provides other meteorological variables, such as temperature, precipitation, and wind speed. Along with our historical data, we also provide forward-looking forecasts of weather conditions and power generation for solar and wind projects as well as systems to measure current weather conditions directly, such as our SP-12 Solar Weather Station.

Do you have any examples where more accurate data allowed your customers to be more competitive on a particular solar farm project?

Vaisala: One example would be reducing project uncertainty through our advanced resource assessment approach. We not only use our long-term modeled solar data records to support energy projections, but can combine them with ground station data using sophisticated corrective techniques. We pioneered this methodology in the solar industry and have seen it cut resource model uncertainty by 50% in most cases. In practice, this means our clients have a better chance of securing project funding and at favorable terms. For example, a Japanese developer, installed a ground station and employed Vaisala to carry out this technique at its 33MW Kumenan project and the uncertainty reduction helped it achieve more competitive financing terms.

On the operations side, clients use our daily updated solar data to reconcile recent performance. If energy production was low, reviewing recent weather conditions can explain why. For example, if low production coincided with low solar resources, the cause for the dip in performance is confirmed and this can save significant costs in site visits and field time trying to resolve equipment issues that are simply not there. Conversely, if there no sign of low solar resource, yet performance was low, this likely signals an equipment or maintenance problem to be remedied, which could over time drive down the value of the asset.

Does Vaisala offer high quality datasets for every region in the world? Is the quality always the same or does it depend on the region? Is it more difficult to get such data in underdeveloped countries?

Vaisala: Yes, Vaisala's solar irradiance data cover all land surfaces from 60 degrees N to 58 degrees S. The accuracy of the satellite-derived irradiance data is of the highest quality. Globally our mean bias error is below 5%. However, the exact error percentage varies by region since we are comparing them against different networks of ground stations. In some regions, ground-based measurements are scarce although this is typically a function of government policy, and availability of resource, rather than developed or underdeveloped economies.

Also, our error statistics vary across the five different models we employ and maintain within our entire global database. We use multiple models because some perform better compared to ground-measurements in different regions of the globe. In this way we can offer customers around the world the most accurate data for their region. For more information, please see our newest solar white paper "3TIER Solar Dataset Methodology and Validation". It was released in April 2017 and features the largest global solar dataset validation ever conducted.

Do you also use aerosol data to reduce spectral uncertainty?

Vaisala: Yes, aerosol data are used in all five Vaisala solar irradiance models, albeit from different sources, to model broadband irradiance data. Three of the five models use aerosol optical depth (AOD) data from the MODIS sensors on the Terra and Aqua satellites, and the other two use AOD data from the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts - Monitoring Atmospheric Composition and Climate (ECMWF-MACC) and, Modern-Era Retrospective analysis for Research and Applications version 2 (MERRA2).

How can you quantify the effect of snow on a system? Do you also forecast snow and can you predict how thick the snow cover will be?

Vaisala: Information from our global datasets factors in snow and ice analysis. For our Solar Energy Due Diligence analysis, we estimate snow losses using a combination of the Marion model and the Townsend and Powers model. Snow data from MERRA2 are used as inputs to this model. This would take into account the effect of snow from a long-term historical perspective. On the forecasting side, for interested clients we can offer a precipitation and temperature forecast, which would include snow rates. We also have on-site measurement systems that can monitor panel surface state and tell you ice and snow thickness as well as temperature.

Does your forecast for the yield of a solar plant consider temperatures at the site?

Vaisala: Yes, always. Temperature is one of the key sources of energy loss at any solar installation. If on-site measurements are available (one year preferred) we can also correct our temperature forecasts to better reflect local conditions at the project site and enhance accuracy. Our measurement stations also have a back of panel thermistor integrated to give us a better estimate of potential thermal losses at a particular site.

Reducing uncertainty of the forecast increases the amount of leverage a project can support, but does reducing uncertainty also reduce the cost of capital?

Vaisala: Yes, reduced uncertainty also allows for better financing terms and lower interest rates. The equation for uncertainty reduction to cost of capitol improvements is unfortunately specific to each project and the type of financing sought so there's no easy answer here. But generally, a project with a tighter P50 to P90 ratio is considered to be a less risky investment because there will be smaller annual fluctuations in cash flow. By reducing the risk of the investment for the financier you are #1 more likely to be financed and #2 better able to negotiate for good terms.

Do you use climate indices to do any type of seasonal forecasting?

Vaisala: Yes, we do. For this type of work, typically, a client would engage us on an ongoing basis to help them manage performance across their asset portfolio in a forward-looking manner. For our season-ahead forecasting we use machine learning to evaluate close to 20 different climate indices and match the best performers with the project location. We then provide a forward-looking projection of expected deviations from the typical year's energy budget going out 12 months, but most of the skill is in the 1-3 month timeframe.

Do you rent onsite weather + stations to help evaluate a site?

Vaisala: Generally, clients would purchase our SP-12 Solar Weather Station and it would become an asset that stays onsite once the project is operational or is moved to a new location if the potential site is found unpromising. The system is quite simple to install and user-friendly to maintain, but we also offer those services if requested. On the resource assessment and forecasting services side, clients contract us to provide either one-off or ongoing information. Clients can chose to engage with us on the measurement systems side or solar energy assessment services side, or both. We have many clients who see the advantage of working with a single provider for both areas.

Q&A concerning Uncertainties and variability

Which would be better for a lower uncertainty of the data: satellite or ground-based sensors? Have you compared for several sites satellite data and ground measured data? If so, how do they compare?

Vaisala: In an ideal world, a multi-decadal ground-based dataset comprising high quality data from well-maintained, regularly calibrated sensors would result in the lowest uncertainty. However, such datasets are few and far between and most available ground stations are either more than 25km away from the site (too far to be useful) or only provide a short-term record of conditions. The next best option is a long-term satellite dataset, which has been adjusted to incorporate onsite ground-measurements, using a site-adaptation methodology for enhanced accuracy. Such an adjustment will remove any bias in the raw model data, and will result in a long-term irradiance data set that reflects the location variability of the solar resource. A third option is to use a raw satellite dataset, which has been thoroughly validated, globally, and has known uncertainty values.

How do you quantify the uncertainty of your weather data and of the data measured on site?

Vaisala: The uncertainty of our raw model irradiance data has been quantified through the largest validation study ever conducted and is based on comparisons between our estimates and ground measurements from nearly 200 stations worldwide (please read our white paper ...

