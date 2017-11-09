

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) released a profit for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $5.06 million, or $0.16 per share. This was lower than $5.68 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.1% to $118.37 million. This was up from $94.63 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.06 Mln. vs. $5.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.16 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.1% -Revenue (Q3): $118.37 Mln vs. $94.63 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.1%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $495 Mln



