

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's inflation eased to the lowest level seen so far this year in October, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



Consumer prices advanced 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 1 percent increase seen in September.



This was the weakest rate in the current sequence of growth that started in January.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose only 0.1 percent, following September's 1.9 percent increase. Prices increased for two straight months.



EU harmonized inflation in Greece, halved to 0.5 percent in October from 1 percent in September. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.1 percent, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in September.



