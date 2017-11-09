The "Market Spotlight: Osteoarthritis" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Osteoarthritis market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were 301.6 million prevalent cases of osteoarthritis (knee and hip) in adults aged 30 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 352.2 million by 2025.

Global prevalence of osteoarthritis is estimated to be 8.2%.

Two therapies have been filed for approval with the FDA.

Therapies in mid- and late-stage development for osteoarthritis focus on a wide variety of targets. Among these therapies, Zilretta, a sustained-release formulation of triamcinolone acetonide, is closest to market. The majority of the pipeline drugs in mid- to late-stage development for osteoarthritis are administered via the intra-articular route.

The majority of approved drugs in the osteoarthritis space target cyclooxygenases (COX-1, COX-2, and COX-3). Osteoarthritis therapies are commonly administered via the oral route, with a few products being available in topical and transdermal formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the osteoarthritis space include topline Phase III and Phase II trials results, and FDA decisions on NDAs.

There were 31 licensing and asset acquisition activities involving osteoarthritis drugs during 2012-17. The $454m license agreement between Novartis and XOMA, pursuant to which Novartis was granted a worldwide, exclusive, royalty-bearing license to XOMA's gevokizumab program, was the largest deal during the 2012-17 period.

Cymbalta's sales peaked in 2013 before declining due to generic erosion. While Cymbalta was once a blockbuster therapy, the majority of sales were for indications other than osteoarthritis.

The clinical trials distribution across Phases I-IV indicates that the majority of drugs are in Phases I-II, with 57% of trials in Phases I-II and 43% in Phases III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of osteoarthritis clinical trials globally, followed by Germany and the UK.

Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for osteoarthritis, and also leads industry sponsors with the highest number of overall clinical trials for osteoarthritis, followed by Sanofi and Merck Co.

