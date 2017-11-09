

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regulatory efforts must be adopted now, when the euro area economy is in strong shape, to avoid a massive build-up of bad bank loans in future, the European Central Bank's Chair of the Supervisory Board Daniele Nouy said Thursday.



The ECB had floated new guidelines regarding extra provisioning by banks for bad loans. These guidelines are open for public consultation until December 8.



'It is clear that we cannot only focus on the existing NPL [non-performing loan] stock, but that we need to ensure that a similar build-up of NPLs will be avoided in the future,' the ECB's top official said in a hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels.



'Now is the right time for such an additional step given that we currently have very favorable economic conditions in Europe.'



'We need to exploit this momentum by taking forward-looking actions now, during these increasingly good times,' she added.



Regarding Brexit, Nouy expressed concern that many banks are still delaying their final decisions on restructuring their operations, with a view to keeping their options open.



She urged the banks to step up their Brexit preparations.



