TORONTO, ONTARIO and MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- TANTALEX Resources Corporation (CSE: TTX)(CSE: TTX.CN)(CNSX: TTX)(FRANKFURT: 1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that they have received the final geophysical maps from the airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys flown over the entire 920km2 of its Buckell Lithium Project (the "Property"), located in the Manono-Kitotolo region of the DRC (see press release dated October 5, 2017). Initial interpretation of the results had indicated that the major SW geologic trend which hosts the lithium bearing spodumene pegmatites known as Manono and Kitotolo adjacent to the east of the Buckell Property, extends on strike into and through the Buckell Property. Within this follow-up review, special attention has been paid to the anomaly on strike from the known Manono-Kitotolo pegmatites to the east of the Buckell property that was reported on in the previous press release.

The corrected and refined, higher resolution final maps permitted better definition of the anomaly on the K- (potassium) radiometric map. The anomaly is tabular in geometry and measures approximately 700m wide and 3.5km long oriented southwesterly.

Radiometric survey anomalies are detectable only where the geology is exposed at the surface, either as outcrop or weathered surface soil and debris of former outcrop. The 3.5km strike length is therefore a minimum length of this feature. A study of the final magnetic vertical component map over the same area as the radiometric anomaly, revealed detail of the southwesterly continuation of the "fabric", reflecting the regional strike of the sedimentary host rock belt that contains the Manono-Kitotolo pegmatites. Of particular importance, a narrower corridor reflected in the magnetic pattern containing this prime anomaly continues deep into the centre of the Buckell property and a wider corridor of potential interest encloses that.

Another important point discussed in the previous press release was the existence of a large outcrop area of "parent granite" in the south-central part of the Buckell property. This body is covered by strong K-radiometric and magnetic anomalies defining the extent. A sampling program early in the year revealed the presence of anomalous lithium, tantalum-niobium and tin from rock chips taken of the granite and artisanal tin-tantalum workings near the northern contact of the granite. This serves to identify the granite as a "parent granite" from which rare metal pegmatite mineralization can be expected to have emanated.

To view Figure 1 - Recent Airborne Survey Vertical Derivative Magnetics, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Figure1_Tantalex.jpg

To view Figure 2 - Recent Airborne Survey Potassium Channel Radiometrics, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Figure2_Tantalex.jpg

Gary Pearse, Tantalex's Qualifed Person (QP), remarked: "A discrete, coincident K-radiometric and magnetic anomaly of this shape and size on strike with Manono- Kitotolo pegmatites makes for an exploration target of considerable interest. The continuation to the southwest of this corridor on the magnetic maps warrants definitive exploration follow-up. Moreover, the presence of a "parent granite" on the property suggests good potential for discoveries of lithium rare metal pegmatite deposits on the Buckell property".

Follow-up work is in the planning stage including laying out a grid over the anomaly for a "target grade" soil sampling campaign, trenching/pitting and assaying. This work is scheduled to begin near the end of this month (November 2017). Drilling is expected to begin before year end.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The survey was flown by New Resolution Geophysics (NRG™) of Capetown, S. Africa using their "Xact" fixed wing horizontal gradient magnetometer system with a 9.8m horizontal sensor separation for magnetics and Radiation Solution Spectrometers sampling at 2Hz for high resolution mapping.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Gary Pearse MSc, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Cobalt, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

