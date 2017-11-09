

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $313.2 million, or $0.82 per share. This was higher than $283.6 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $4.07 billion. This was up from $3.65 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $313.2 Mln. vs. $283.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $4.07 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.5%



