OPTIS Releases VRX 2018, Placing Driving Simulation at the Heart of Smart Lighting

New version of virtual reality software enables transportation industry to virtually test advanced headlight systems and provide smarter, safer lighting to their customers

OPTIS, a global virtual prototyping company, today unveils the latest version of its driving simulator, VRX 2018, which virtually reproduces the performance and behavior of advanced lighting systems including AFS, ADB matrix beam and pixel beam. The updated version includes a new set of features dedicated to OEMs and their suppliers, providing testing and validation for pixel headlights, adjustment of the control logic of the headlamps, and the virtual assessment of IIHS tests.

As headlights become more sophisticated, the complexity involved in their development requires more intense testing, necessitating several physical prototypes, in engineering departments and on test tracks, to fine tune the final product's lighting capabilities. Testing these systems on several iterations of a prototype can be expensive and potentially dangerous on real-world tracks. To combat these factors, OPTIS's virtual solution allows transportation OEMs and their Tier-1 suppliers to test and experience the performance of their headlights with virtual prototypes on virtual test tracks, recreating realistic traffic conditions, including weather, incoming cars and pedestrians. New product features also allow for the adjustment of the control logic of the headlights to improve both visibility and perceived quality.

"With VRX 2018, OEMs can deliver highly qualitative and smart lighting, adapted to all conditions, for their customers and everyone on the road," said Nicolas Orand, Product Development Director at OPTIS. "Testing lighting systems virtually and adding control logic features results in a safer end product, which builds on a brand's reputation for safety and high quality, as well as significantly reducing time to market."

VRX 2018 also introduces the assessment of headlight systems against IIHS standards. It is now possible to optimize lighting systems and control the settings and programming of the virtual prototype, which will increase the future score of the IIHS rating due to an accurate and complete analysis.

"The IIHS is one of the most influential auto ratings. A large amount of automotive companies failed IIHS headlight tests on their 2016 models, OPTIS created VRX 2018 with those tests in mind, to ensure auto companies never fail a consumer rating again and helps guarantee their spot among top-rated vehicles." said Orand.

