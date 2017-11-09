

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece industrial production declined at the fastest pace in more than a year in September, the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported Thursday.



Industrial production fell by seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in September from August, when it grew 2.9 percent. This was the biggest fall since May 2016, when output slid 3.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth slowed to 2.4 percent from 5.5 percent in August.



Mining and quarrying output surged 15.3 percent annually and manufacturing output gained 1.3 percent. Electricity output advanced 4.2 percent, while the water supply production index dropped 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX