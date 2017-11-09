SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTC PINK: SSFT), (the "Company"), a leader in eDiscovery solutions and business continuity services, announced that Thayer O'Neal (ThayerONeal), a member of the Public Company CPA Alliance, has completed and certified a two-year audit of Sonasoft's accounting books for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2015 and 2016.

"Sonasoft is steadfast in its commitment to add shareholder value," said Mike Khanna, President of Sonasoft Corp. "The accomplishment of completing our two-year audit is a major milestone and will help to fuel our future growth. Since a certified public accounting firm now certifies that Sonasoft's accounting records are in compliance with the U.S. General Accepted Accounting Practices (GAAP), we anticipate that we will be in a strong position to raise funds from institutional investors and launch new products with leading-edge technology solutions to meet our business goals. We foresee that Sonasoft will be entering a new era."

About Sonasoft

Sonasoft Corporation is a publicly traded corporation and is listed on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol SSFT. Sonasoft's core business model includes enterprise-class email archiving, eDiscovery, and business continuity software solutions for Microsoft Business Applications on Microsoft Windows platforms. Sonasoft's signature products for eDiscovery tools, which include SonaVault 5.0 Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software, as well as SonaVault Email Archiving Appliances, deliver affordable enterprise-level functionality that exceeds compliance and ease-of-use requirements of small and medium-sized businesses, governments, school districts, organizations, and enterprises. Sonasoft recently expanded its product offering to include an email archiving and eDiscovery platform in the cloud. The company currently is developing its second-generation cloud offering, which also will include a public request workflow with auditing features and data analytics. The company also launched SonaSecure, which protects systems from ransomware and other email-based threats as well as provides email continuity services. In addition, Sonasoft offers data export and migration services for competing email archiving solutions. Sonasoft email archiving and eDiscovery solutions have hundreds of deployments with an exceptionally high degree of customer satisfaction. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

