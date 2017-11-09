Global File Integrity Monitoring Market 2017-2022 - Rapidly Increasing Organization Data And in the Need to Secure It

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "File Integrity Monitoring Market by Component (Software and Services), Installation Mode (Agent-based and Agentless), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global file integrity monitoring (FIM) market size to grow from USD 515.3 Million in 2017 to USD 986.1 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.86%



The constant pressure of managing sensitive data of consumers, along with the need to manage stringent compliances, has led enterprises of all sizes to adopt FIM solutions for critical information protection. Moreover, cloud-based deployment is gaining high traction in the market, as it requires less capital investment, and helps decrease the operational and maintenance costs, and reduce the management's efforts. Cloud FIM solutions are available according to customer's demand, wherein a customer can start or stop any service, at will. FIM solutions help organizations protect their sensitive data, applications, and comply with stringent regulations.

High development cost for cutting-edge FIM solution is becoming a major restraint for the growth of the market. The Research and Development (R&D) expenses to develop advanced FIM solutions are very high, which lead to high pricing of the security solutions. As the frequency of security breaches has increased over the past 5 years, organizations have increased their IT security investments to protect against advanced threats. However, for many enterprises, including SMEs, these investment costs are a matter of concern. Furthermore, for strong and advanced security, the cost of innovation is still high, and many organizations view budgetary constraints as a barrier to growth in the FIM market.



Market Dynamics



Regulatory Implications



Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)

Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act (Hipaa)

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (Glb Act)

Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Sox)

Drivers



Stringent Regulatory Compliances Requirements

Increasing Threats to Data Security

Increasing Needs to Control Organization Data And to Spot Human Errors

Restraints



Financial Constraints And High Innovation Costs

Opportunities



Rapidly Increasing Organization Data And in the Need to Secure It

Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions

Challenges



Growing Complexity And Size of Organization It Infrastructures

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 File Integrity Monitoring Market Analysis, By Component



7 File Integrity Monitoring Market Analysis, By Installation Mode



8 File Integrity Monitoring Market Analysis, By Deployment Type



9 File Integrity Monitoring Market Analysis, By Organization Size



10 File Integrity Monitoring Market Analysis, By Vertical



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Company Profiles



Alienvault

Cimcor

Logrhythm

Manageengine

Mcafee

Netwrix

New Net Technologies

Qualys

Solarwinds

Trend Micro

Tripwire

Trustwave

