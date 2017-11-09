- ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS Program Awards $1 Million to Non-Profit Organizations for the Development or Expansion of Innovative Programs -

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) today announced the company awarded $1 million in grants to national and local non-profit community organizations for the implementation of innovative, high-impact and replicable programs designed to support people affected by mental health and substance use disorders. Now in its second year, ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTSfocuses on two key areas: improving or enhancing support or resources for people affected by mental health concerns or substance use disorder, and/or integrating the perspective of people affected by mental health concerns or addiction into drug development or care delivery.

"Addiction and mental illness affect millions of people and their families every day, and require an integrated approach to treatment that is scalable in communities across the country," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "Medicines play a role, but importantly, it is the innovative programs designed to support people affected by these diseases and led by passionate leaders on the front lines that will ignite sustainable and meaningful change for patients."

Nearly 300 proposals were received from local, regional and national non-profit organizations across the U.S. Thirteen grants were awarded to programs demonstrating the potential for high impact and an ability for sustainability and/or replication, and innovative and creative approaches to support the broader needs of people in the mental health and addiction communities. To view the full list of recipients, please click here.

"We are again encouraged and inspired by the overwhelming number of high quality applications to our grants program this year," said Nikki Levy, Vice President of Patient Engagement at Alkermes. "These organizations are doing incredible work and help bring an important perspective to what we do at Alkermes. We look forward to seeing the lasting impact these organizations will have on communities affected by serious mental illness and substance use disorders."

"Alkermes is on the leading edge of biopharmaceutical companies who recognize that their role and commitment to support patients and families extend beyond developing innovative medicines," said Kim McCleary, Managing Director at FasterCures. "Having served on the review committee for two years now, the breadth of unmet needs of people affected by mental health conditions and substance use disorders is staggering, and the novel approaches to meeting those needs at the grassroots level are inspiring. I applaud Alkermes for prioritizing the support of these organizations and providing funding to make innovative programs a reality. It's a model for meeting patients where they are and recognizing the totality of the impact of disease on their lives and the lives of those around them."

Recipients were selected by an external and internal review committee, including representatives from Alkermes, a patient advocate, a representative from the criminal justice system, a person in recovery and a caregiver. Proposals were evaluated based on a standard set of review criteria, which included potential impact, identification of need and creativity of the solution, ability to execute, and sustainability of the program.

For more information on the ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS program, please visit www.alkermes.com/inspirationgrants.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS is a registered service mark of Alkermes, Inc.

