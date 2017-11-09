Simulation research supports commitment to advance engineering of Tumor Treating Fields delivery systems

In total, 60 abstracts on Tumor Treating Fields, including two oral presentations, will be presented

The volume of Tumor Treating Fields presentations marks a record number of abstracts for Novocure

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today 10 presentations on simulation studies aiming to optimize treatment delivery of Tumor Treating Fields at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), November 16 through November 19, in San Francisco. These 10 presentations add to the six clinical and 13 preclinical presentations on Tumor Treating Fields at SNO this year. A total of 60 abstracts on Tumor Treating Fields, including two oral presentations, will be presented. The volume of Tumor Treating Fields presentations marks a record number of abstracts for Novocure and demonstrates what we believe to bea growing interest in Novocure's cancer treatment among researchers and clinicians throughout the world.

The 10 presentations include data on a new array layout that could allow delivery of TTFields to infra-tentorial brain tumors, and data showing correlation between TTFields intensity within and surrounding patients' tumors and their clinical outcomes.

"Our therapy bridges physics and biology, and presents us with the opportunity to make clinical advancements and to advance the engineering of our Tumor Treating Fields delivery systems," said Dr. Eilon Kirson, Novocure's Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development. "Research of the physical application of Tumor Treating Fields helps us to further understand our cancer treatment and continue improving our delivery methods."

Poster presentations

(EXTH-76) Optimizing transducer array configuration for treating tumors in the infratentorial and supratentorial brain using Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). S. Levi. 7:30 9:30 p.m. PST Friday, November 17. (Location: Golden Gate ballroom, B2 level)

(NIMG-66) A method for rapidly creating head models of Glioblastoma patients for studying the delivery of TTFields to the brain. N. Urman. 7:30 9:30 p.m. PST Friday, November 17. (Location: Golden Gate ballroom, B2 level)

(EXTH-33) To achieve greater efficacy in tumor-treatment fields: modeling based on the intracellular mechanisms. K. Carlson. 7:30 9:30 p.m. PST Friday, November 17. (Location: Golden Gate ballroom, B2 level)

(NIMG-18) Creating accurate computational head models of patients using dataset combining MRI and CT images. A. Naveh. 7:30 9:30 p.m. PST Friday, November 17. (Location: Golden Gate ballroom, B2 level)

(EXTH-22) A new design for transducer arrays for the delivery of Tumor Treating Fields. Z. Bomzon. 7:30 9:30 p.m. PST Friday, November 17. (Location: Golden Gate ballroom, B2 level)

(EXTH-04) Guiding principles for predicting the distribution of tumor treating fields in a human brain: A computer modeling study investigating the impact of tumor position, conductivity distribution and tissue homogeneity. A.R. Korshoej. 7:30 9:30 p.m. PST Friday, November 17. (Location: Golden Gate ballroom, B2 level)

(RTHP-04) Dosimetric impacts from a tumor treating fields (TTFields) device for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients undergoing simultaneous radiation therapy. T. Li. 5 7 p.m. PST Saturday, November 18. (Location: Golden Gate ballroom, B2 level)

(RTHP-20) Radiation therapy targeting accuracy when combined with alternating electric field therapy. J. Grimm. 5 7 p.m. PST Saturday, November 18. (Location: Golden Gate ballroom, B2 level)

(RTHP-06) End-To-End Workflow for Finite Element Analysis of Tumor Treating Fields in Glioblastomas. J. Timmons. 5 7 p.m. PST Saturday, November 18. (Location: Golden Gate ballroom, B2 level)

(ACTR-91) Numerical simulations of TTFields distribution in patient models reveals a connection between field intensity and patient outcome. N. Urman. 5 7 p.m. PST Saturday, November 18. (Location: Golden Gate ballroom, B2 level)

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product, Optune, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2017, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109005258/en/

Contacts:

Novocure

Ashley Cordova, 212-767-7558

acordova@novocure.com