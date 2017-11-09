Norgine Expands Its Partnership With Apharm to Commercialise ZIVERELPLUS

AMSTERDAM, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Norgine B.V. today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Apharm s.r.l. by entering into an exclusive distribution deal for ZIVERELPLUS, a line extension of ZIVEREL This deal expands on Norgine's existing collaboration with Apharm s.r.l. under which Norgine is distributing ZIVERELin Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )



ZIVERELPLUS is a Class III medical device for the protective treatment of the oesophageal mucosa. ZIVERELPLUS additionally contains the antacid magaldrate and has been formulated to further enhance the protection and repair of the oesophagus, and to give even more rapid relief from the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux than is already seen with ZIVEREL. It is expected that ZIVERELPLUS will be launched in 2019.

Peter Martin, COO at Norgine said: "The addition of ZIVERELPLUS to our gastroenterology portfolio continues to demonstrate Norgine's strong expertise in commercialising transformative treatment options for patients who suffer from digestive diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)." He added: "This new partnership continues to leverage the strong working relationship that Norgine has developed with Apharm and we are looking forward to launching the product in 2019."

Paolo Pizzoni, Managing Director of Apharm said: "We are pleased to expand our partnership with Norgine. This new development, building on the current ZIVERELformulation already successfully launched, is aimed to offer additional treatment options to patients with GERD."

Gastroesophageal reflux disease is prevalent worldwide, and disease burden may be increasing. It affects up to 20% of the Western population and is associated with a range of risk factors.

ZIVERELis a non-reimbursed medical device, that does not require a medical prescription. Prices are applicable per country.

Contact: Isabelle Jouin, Telephone: +44(0)18958-26237