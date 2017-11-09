Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Mercury Systems' Revenue Surged 21%; Adjusted EPS Soared 68%

Research Desk Line-up: 3D Systems Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, ended September 30, 2017, Mercury Systems' revenues surged 21% to $106.1 million compared to $87.6 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results include an aggregate of approximately $12.6 million of revenue attributable to the CES, Delta Microwave and Richland Technologies acquired businesses. Mercury Systems' Q1 FY18 organic revenue increased 7% on a y-o-y basis to $93.5 million. The Company's revenue numbers topped Wall Street's expectations of $105.6 million.

For Q1 FY18, Mercury Systems' gross margin was 47.8%, up from 45% in Q1 FY17, nearly 1% above the top-end of the Company's Q1 FY18 guidance, due to product mix. The Company's reported quarter adjusted EBITDA was $25.0 million versus $18.2 million for the prior year's comparable quarter.

Mercury Systems reported GAAP net income of $18.0 million, or $0.38 per share, for Q1 FY18 compared to $3.8 million, or $0.10 per share, for Q1 FY17. The Company's reported quarter adjusted earnings per share totaled $0.37 compared to $0.22 per share in the year-ago same period. Mercury Systems' GAAP results included discrete tax benefits of $7.9 million associated with stock-based compensation deductions and $4.1 million derived from net operating loss carryforwards associated with previously acquired businesses. The Company's earnings exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $0.26 per share.

Operational Details

During Q1 FY18, Mercury Systems' total bookings were $107.2 million, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 1.01. The Company's total backlog at September 30, 2017, was $360.7 million, representing a $64.3 million increase from the year-ago corresponding period. Mercury Systems noted that out of the September 30, 2017, total backlog, $281.7 million represents orders expected to be shipped within the next 12 months.

Cash Matters

Mercury Systems ended Q1 FY18 with cash and cash equivalents of $26.1 million compared to $41.6 million a year earlier. The Company's cash flows from operating activities in the reported quarter were a net inflow of $8.0 million compared to a net inflow of $10.3 million in the prior year's same quarter. Mercury Systems' cash flow from operations in the reported quarter was partially offset by $3.6 million of net capital spending, primarily associated with the continued build-out of the Company's trusted manufacturing operation in Phoenix. Free cash flow, net of capital expenditures, was a net inflow of $4.4 million in Q1 FY18, compared to a net inflow of $4.2 million in Q1 FY17.

Business Outlook

For Q2 FY18, Mercury Systems is forecasting revenue in the range of $112.5 million to $116.5 million. The Company's GAAP net income for the upcoming quarter is expected to be approximately $6.1 million to $7.1 million, or $0.13 to $0.15 per share, while adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the band of $0.28 to $0.30 per share. Mercury Systems' adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $25.3 million to $26.8 million for Q2 FY18.

For FY18, Mercury Systems is forecasting revenue between $457.0 million and $468.0 million, and GAAP net income in the range of $37.8 million to $40.7 million, or $0.79 to $0.85 per share. The Company's adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year is expected to be approximately $105.0 million to $109.0 million, and adjusted EPS for FY18 is anticipated to be approximately $1.29 to $1.35 per share.

Stock Performance

Mercury Systems' share price finished yesterday's trading session at $49.13, slightly declining 0.12%. A total volume of 364.53 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 302.68 thousand shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 7.55% in the last three months, 18.64% in the past six months, and 80.16% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock soared 62.57% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 57.46 and currently have a market cap of $2.41 billion.

