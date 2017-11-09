Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Keryx Announces FDA Approval of Auryxia for Treatment of Iron Deficiency Anemia Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Research Desk Line-up: Array BioPharma Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KERX) ("Keryx"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=KERX. The Company announced on November 07, 2017, that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Auryxia® (Ferric Citrate) Tablets ("Auryxia") for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), and not on dialysis. Keryx is a Company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that provide unique and meaningful advantages to people with kidney diseases. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Biotechnology industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on October 31, 2017, its financial results for Q1 FY18 and also provided an update on the progress of its key clinical development programs. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Array BioPharma when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on KERX; also brushing on ARRY. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=KERX

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ARRY

Current Statistics for Iron Deficiency Anemia

CKD is widespread in the US, affecting one out of every seven adults. Of that, more than half are estimated to have iron deficiency anemia.

Iron is a very important mineral required for the normal functioning of the human body. It is a critical component of the human blood as it is needed to make healthy red blood cells. Thus, a lack of iron leads to anemia as sufficient hemoglobin is not produced in the body.

Moreover, iron deficiency anemia has serious negative implications on patients' quality of life because it could also lead to cardiovascular complications and increased mortality risk.

The severity of iron deficiency anemia increases as kidney disease progresses.

It is estimated that every year, nephrologists treat around 650,000 people for iron deficiency anemia who have CKD and are not on dialysis.

In fact, it is estimated that around 250,000 to 400,000 patients currently under the care of a nephrologist have CKD and iron deficiency anemia but are not treated.

About Auryxia® (Ferric Citrate) Tablets

As of now, Auryxia is the only oral treatment approved option available specifically for adults living with iron deficiency anemia and CKD, not on dialysis.

On September 05, 2014, the FDA approved Auryxia for the control of serum phosphorus levels in adults with CKD on dialysis. And then, on November 06, 2017, it was approved for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

Auryxia tablets contain around 210 mg of ferric iron, which is equal to 1 gram of ferric citrate, and offers convenient mealtime dosing.

The starting dose of Auryxia for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia for patients on dialysis is six tablets per day (i.e. two per meal) and for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients not on dialysis is three tablets per day (i.e. one per meal).

Approval Based on Phase-3 Clinical Trial Results

The supplemental new drug application (sNDA) of Auryxia was approved on the basis of the results from its Phase-3 clinical trial.

Study Design

The Phase-3 clinical trial was a 24-week placebo-controlled clinical trial in 234 adults with stage 3-5 non-dialysis dependent CKD.

People with hemoglobin level in the range of 9.0 g/dL to 11.5 g/dL, and who were intolerant to, or had an inadequate response to prior treatment with, oral iron supplements were enrolled for the trial.

For the trial, the starting dose was three tablets per day taken with meals and the mean dose was five tablets per day.

Patients were not permitted to receive any intravenous (IV), or oral iron, or erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) during the study.

Results

Treatment with Auryxia exhibited significant improvements in hemoglobin levels of >1 g/dL at any point during the 16-week efficacy period for majority of patients (52.1%, n=61/117 compared to 19.1%, n=22/115 in the placebo group), which is a clinically meaningful result.

Besides, it was mostly well tolerated and adverse events were consistent with its known safety profile.

The most commonly reported adverse events in the trial were diarrhea (21%), constipation (19%), discolored feces (15%), nausea (11%), abdominal pain (6%), and hyperkalemia (7%).

Only Oral Treatment Option for People with Iron Deficiency Anemia

The FDA's approval of Auryxia for treatment of people with iron deficiency anemia and CKD, not on dialysis, would benefit millions of people living with this condition. Currently, this medication is available in pharmacies and covered broadly by Medicare Part D and commercial insurance providers in the United States.

Steven Fishbane, M.D., Chief, Division of Kidney Diseases and Hypertension, Department of Medicine, Northwell Health in Great Neck, New York, shared his views about Auryxia's new indication. He stated that approximately half of the 30 million people living with CKD in the US are iron deficient. But still, Auryxia is the only oral treatment option that has been specifically developed and approved for addressing iron deficiency anemia in these patients, who are not on dialysis. And thanks to the FDA's approval, physicians can now prescribe an oral iron medicine to help people living with this condition, the majority of whom are not being optimally treated.

Similarly, John Neylan, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Keryx, expressed his pleasure on Auryxia's broad indication approved by the FDA, as a first-line treatment option for adults with iron deficiency anemia and CKD, not on dialysis.

Last Close Stock Review

Keryx Biopharma's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $5.08, sliding 1.36%. A total volume of 4.93 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.53 million shares. The Company's stock price advanced 6.05% in the previous twelve months. The stock currently has a market cap of $544.53 million.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily