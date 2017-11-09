Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: iRobot's Revenue Jumped 21.8%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=IRBT, following the Company's reporting of its financial results on October 24, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The robot maker's earnings topped expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on IRBT. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=IRBT

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, iRobot's revenues increased 21.8% to $205.40 million from $168.61 million in Q3 FY16. The increase was due to a strong demand in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The revenue was below analysts' expectations of $207 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's Domestic consumer revenue increased 33.8% to $87.63 million from $65.47 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, iRobot's International consumer revenue increased 14.8% to $117.73 million from $102.50 million in the same period of last year.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's gross profit increased 26.3% to $102.38 million from $81.06 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 170 basis points to 49.8% of revenue from 48.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16. The improvement was due to COGS savings and products, and regional mix.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 1.6% to $31.70 million from $31.20 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin decreased 310 basis points to 15.4% of revenue from 18.5% of revenue in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted EBITDA increased 2.5% to $36.44 million from $35.54 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 330 basis points to 17.7% of revenue from 21% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, iRobot's R&D expenses increased 46.6% to $28.84 million from $19.67 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's selling and marketing expenses increased 59.8% to $28.65 million from $17.93 million in the corresponding period of last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's G&A expenses increased 31.1% to $21.00 million from $16.01 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, iRobot's operating income decreased 12.9% to $23.89 million from $27.45 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 460 basis points to 11.6% of revenue from 16.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, iRobot's net income increased 13.1% to $22.08 million on a y-o-y basis from $19.51 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 8.5% to $0.76 on a y-o-y basis from $0.70 in the same period of last year. The diluted EPS included a $0.16 tax benefit relating to the new 2017 stock compensation accounting standard. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 14.2% to $0.60 from $0.70 in Q3 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS was ahead of analysts' expectations of $0.44.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, iRobot's cash and cash equivalents increased 12.7% to $241.79 million from $214.52 million as on December 31, 2016.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 5.5% to $76.96 million from $72.91 million in the fourth quarter of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 31.9% to $88.80 million from $67.28 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, iRobot's YTD cash provided by operating activities decreased 23.7% to $51.10 million from $67.03 million in FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, iRobot expects revenue to be in the range of $870 million - $880 million and estimates diluted EPS to be in the band of negative $1.65 - $2.0.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, November 08, 2017, iRobot's stock rose 2.16%, ending the trading session at $68.45. A total volume of 681.59 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 34.40% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 17.11% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 32.49 and currently has a market cap of $1.88 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily