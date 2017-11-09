

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation rose to its highest level in six months during October, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed to 0.6 percent year-on-year after rising 0.2 percent in September. Price rose for a third straight month and the rate was the highest since April, when inflation was 0.9 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI dropped 0.1 percent in October after falling 0.6 percent in September. Prices decreased for a second straight month.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.5 percent year-on-year after a 0.2 percent gain in the previous month. The climb was the fastest since April, when prices rose 0.7 percent. The EU measure of inflation fell 0.1 percent month-on-month after a 0.6 percent slump in September.



