Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - The Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



The Company invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on the 17th November, 2017 at 9.30 am (EEST). The presentation will be held in English.



The webinar will be hosted by the Member of the Board and Director of Finance and Administration division of the Company Mr. Augustas Dragunas who will introduce the Company's financial results for the nine months of 2017 and will answer participant questions.



After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until 16th November to simona.backiene@nasdaq.com.



How to join the webinar?



To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8593232413859995907. You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the Company's website on www.eso.lt and on the Company's and Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com accounts.



What is a corporate webinar?



A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.



Martynas Burba, Head of Communication Division, tel.+370 626 36 952