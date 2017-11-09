BROOKFIELD, NEWS, 2017-11-09 13:07 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSX:BAM.A) (Euronext:BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.



Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield, stated that: "We closed a number of acquisitions during the quarter and have disposed of numerous assets, achieving excellent results. Assets under management increased to over $265 billion and with fundraising advancing on our next real estate opportunity fund we are well positioned for continued growth."



Operating Results



Net income and funds from operations ("FFO") both grew significantly on a comparable basis as operating results for the third quarter benefited from the ongoing expansion of our business through fundraising, acquisitions, development projects and operating improvements.



Net income, prior to tax, was strong compared to last year, at $1.3 billion versus $1.0 billion in 2016, due to the aforementioned operating improvements and increased fair value gains. After including the impact of tax, which reflected a $1.0 billion tax recovery in the prior year quarter, net income was $992 million compared to $2 billion.



FFO from operating activities was $564 million, a 15% increase from the 2016 quarter. Growth in fee related earnings was 8% due to continued expansion of fee bearing capital, as our listed issuers generated strong growth in their capital base, and higher incentive distributions. Invested capital FFO increased by 19% due to contributions from acquisitions, particularly in our infrastructure business, higher generation and pricing in our renewable power business and gains on short-term portfolio investments. FFO inclusive of disposition gains and realized carried interest was $809 million, slightly less than last year's amount of $883 million, which included a higher level of disposition gains. Disposition gains in the current quarter included gains on the sales of several office properties as well as the sale of a portion of our investment in Norbord.



Dividend Declaration



The Board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.14 per share (representing US$0.56 per annum), payable on December 29, 2017 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2017. The Board also declared all of the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.



Highlights



Our fee bearing capital has reached $120 billion, an 8% increase over September 2016.



The capitalization of our listed issuers increased during the quarter as a result of strong market performance and capital deployment. During the quarter, we did not close any major funds although it is expected the first close of our real estate opportunity fund will occur in the fourth quarter.



Following the quarter, we announced the acquisition of Center Coast Capital, a Houston-based SEC-registered investment advisor, focusing on energy infrastructure investments, with over $4 billion in fee bearing capital. This transaction will strengthen and expand our public securities investment offerings, and our retail distribution capabilities.



We made progress on several significant transactions during and following the quarter.



We recently completed the acquisition of a 51% interest in TerraForm Power and continued to advance the 100% acquisition of TerraForm Global. These transactions will deploy $1.4 billion into a high quality portfolio of solar and wind generation projects.



We continued to advance our direct corporate credit business and expect to build up this business over time, as we see direct credit as an area where we can leverage our existing expertise by underwriting investments in businesses that we understand well. During the quarter, we sourced a $650 million direct loan, of which half was syndicated at closing. We funded the other half from our balance sheet as a seed asset for our new fund strategies.



In addition to deploying capital in new investments, we have a large capital backlog of over $14 billion of organic growth projects across our various lines of business.



In real estate, our team is managing a robust $7 billion pipeline of development projects. Within our core office business, we have 10 million square feet of development underway, including $3 billion of premier office building development ongoing in London, as well as $2 billion core office development ongoing within North America. The major renovation of our 5 Manhattan West office tower was recently completed and is now fully leased. During the current quarter, we signed a 15-year lease with Amazon to occupy the remaining 360,000 square feet in the building, adding to a marquee group of tenants. We are also focused on re-purposing real estate assets, in particular in the retail sector within our GGP and Rouse portfolios.



Our infrastructure business remains focused on executing on its large backlog, which currently stands at $3.5 billion. Key projects include our utility connections in the U.K. regulated distribution business, network expansion opportunities in our French communications infrastructure business, and progressing several major expansion projects within our Brazilian toll road and electricity transmission operations.



Across our remaining businesses, we have a pipeline of over 1,000 megawatts being developed in our renewable power business and numerous follow-on capital projects throughout our private equity business. These projects continue to provide us with opportunities to put capital to work at very attractive returns, including in markets or sectors where acquisitions are highly priced.



We made progress on selling several investments and raised significant capital.



In our real estate operations, we agreed to sell Gazeley, an industrial real estate business in Europe for €2.4 billion, representing a gross multiple of over 4.5 times and 47% compound IRR.



We have substantial capital resources at our disposal, consisting of over $17 billion of third-party private fund commitments and $9 billion of core liquidity from cash and financial assets and from undrawn committed credit facilities, to pursue further opportunities.



During the quarter, three of our listed issuers raised additional equity, which we participated in, in order to solidify their liquidity for the next wave of growth. We also issued C$300 million of perpetual preferred shares and $550 million of notes due in 2047.



Basis of Presentation



This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), unless otherwise noted and make reference to Funds From Operations ("FFO").



We define FFO as net income attributable to shareholders prior to fair value changes, depreciation and amortization, and deferred income taxes, and include realized disposition gains that are not recorded in net income as determined under IFRS. FFO also includes the company's share of equity accounted investments' FFO on a fully diluted basis. FFO consists of the following components:



-- FFO from Operating Activities represents the company's share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis. We present this measure as we believe it assists in describing our results and variances within FFO. -- Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after considering our clients minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance. -- Realized Disposition Gains are included in FFO because we consider the purchase and sale of assets to be a normal part of the company's business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period FFO.



We use FFO to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield's business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find this measure of value to them.



We note that FFO, its components, and its per share equivalent are non-IFRS measures which do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.



We provide additional information on the determination of FFO and reconciliation between FFO and net income attributable to Brookfield shareholders in our quarterly Supplemental Information and filings available at www.brookfield.com.



Additional Information



The Letter to Shareholders and the company's Supplemental Information for the three months ended September 30, 2017 contain further information on the company's strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company's website.



The attached statements are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2017, which have been prepared using IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield's external auditor.



Brookfield's Board of Directors reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements, prior to its release.



Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



Unaudited September December 31 (US$ millions) 30 2017 2016 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,538 $ 4,299 Other financial assets 5,860 4,700 Accounts receivable and other 11,300 9,133 Inventory 6,648 5,349 Assets classified as held for sale 2,304 432 Equity accounted investments 28,155 24,977 Investment properties 56,923 54,172 Property, plant and equipment 47,130 45,346 Intangible assets 14,628 6,073 Goodwill 5,310 3,783 Deferred income tax assets 1,781 1,562 ------------------------- Total Assets $ 184,577 $ 159,826 ------------------------- Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other $ 17,045 $ 11,915 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held 1,004 127 for sale Corporate borrowings 5,705 4,500 Non-recourse borrowings Property-specific mortgages 58,095 52,442 Subsidiary borrowings 9,487 7,949 Deferred income tax liabilities 12,233 9,640 Subsidiary equity obligations 3,677 3,565 Equity Preferred equity 4,196 3,954 Non-controlling interests 50,171 43,235 Common equity 22,964 22,499 ------------------------- Total Equity 77,331 69,688 ------------------------- Total Liabilities and Equity $ 184,577 $ 159,826 -------------------------



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended FOR THE PERIODS ENDED SEP. 30 (US$ MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) ------------------------------------------------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------- ------------------------------ -------------- Revenues $ 12,276 $ 6,285 $ 27,721 $ 17,476 Direct costs (10,034 ) (4,590 ) (21,753 ) (12,568 ) Other income (29 ) 325 236 391 and gains Equity 505 454 1,090 1,041 accounted income Expenses Interest (932 ) (825 ) (2,640 ) (2,407 ) Corporate (24 ) (20 ) (69 ) (68 ) costs 1,762 1,629 4,585 3,865 Fair value 132 (59 ) 141 358 changes Depreciation (643 ) (541 ) (1,755 ) (1,538 ) and amortization Income tax (259 ) 992 (503 ) 556 Net income $ 992 $ 2,021 $ 2,468 $ 3,241 Net income attributable to: Brookfield $ 228 $ 1,036 $ 416 $ 1,478 shareholde rs Non-control 764 985 2,052 1,763 ling interests ------------------------------------------------------------------ $ 992 $ 2,021 $ 2,468 $ 3,241 Net income per share Diluted $ 0.20 $ 1.03 $ 0.32 $ 1.41 Basic 0.20 1.05 0.32 1.44 ------------------------------------------------------------------



SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS



UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months FOR THE PERIODS Ended ENDED SEP. 30 (US$ MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) ------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ ------------- ------------- Asset management $ 211 $ 178 $ 922 $ 695 Real estate 382 545 1,736 1,759 Renewable power 45 49 203 192 Infrastructure 87 89 357 334 Private equity and 113 107 440 529 other Cash and financial 54 8 163 63 assets Interest expense (83 ) (93 ) (298 ) (368 ) and operating costs Funds from $ 809 $ 883 $ 3,523 $ 3,204 operations1,2 Per share $ 0.79 $ 0.87 $ 3.47 $ 3.15



UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months FOR THE PERIODS Ended ENDED SEP. 30 (US$ MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------ ------------- ------------- ------------- FFO from $ 564 $ 491 $ 2,252 $ 2,056 operating activities2 Realized carried 25 - 177 - interest3 Realized 220 392 1,094 1,148 disposition gains2 Funds from 809 883 3,523 3,204 operations1,2 Realized (185 ) (231 ) (945 ) (672 ) disposition gains not in income Fair value (137 ) (104 ) (895 ) 80 changes Depreciation and (221 ) (222 ) (884 ) (868 ) amortization Income tax (38 ) 710 (210 ) 412 Net income $ 228 $ 1,036 $ 589 $ 2,156 attributable to shareholders Per share $ 0.20 $ 1.03 $ 0.46 $ 2.07



Notes:



1. Non-IFRS measure - see Basis of Presentation on page 3 and a reconciliation of net income to FFO on page 8 2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests 3. Excludes carried interest generated that is subject to future investment performance



EARNINGS PER SHARE



UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months FOR THE PERIODS Ended ENDED SEP. 30 (US$ MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------ ----------------------------- ------------- Net income $ 992 $ 2,021 $ 2,565 $ 4,428 Non-controlling (764 ) (985 ) (1,976 ) (2,272 ) interests Net income 228 1,036 589 2,156 attributable to shareholders Preferred share (35 ) (33 ) (139 ) (134 ) dividends Net income $ 193 $ 1,003 $ 450 $ 2,022 available to common shareholders Weighted average 958.9 959.1 958.8 958.9 shares Dilutive effect 21.6 18.8 16.5 18.2 of the conversion of options and escrowed shares using treasury stock method1 Shares and share 980.5 977.9 975.3 977.1 equivalents Diluted earnings $ 0.20 $ 1.03 $ 0.46 $ 2.07 per share



Notes:



1. Includes management share option plan and escrowed stock plan



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS



UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months FOR THE PERIODS Ended ENDED SEP. 30 (US$ MILLIONS) ------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net income $ 992 $ 2,021 $ 2,565 $ 4,428 Equity accounted (15 ) (18 ) 546 159 fair value changes and other non-FFO items Fair value (132 ) 59 347 (952 ) changes Depreciation and 643 541 2,237 1,968 amortization Deferred income 162 (1,030 ) 441 (503 ) taxes Realized 232 235 1,079 996 disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods1 Non-controlling (1,073 ) (925 ) (3,692 ) (2,892 ) interests Funds from $ 809 $ 883 $ 3,523 $ 3,204 operations1,2



Notes:



1. Non-IFRS measure - see Basis of Presentation on page 3 2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests