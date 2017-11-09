At the request of Indentive AB, 556840-2076, Indentive AB's B-class shares will be traded on First North as from November 13, 2017.



The company has 2,500,000 A-shares and 1,339,825 B-shares as per today's date.



Short name: INDEN B --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 3,256,492 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010245688 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145803 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556840-2076 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic AB. For further information, please call Remium Nordic AB on +08-454 32 17.