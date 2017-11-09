Global Workplace Services Market 2017-2022 - Automation is Encouraging the Workplace Service Providers to Embrace Zero Touch Models

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Workplace Services Market by End-User Outsourcing Services, Tech Support Services, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Workplace services covers the managed services adopted for workplace. The workplace services market size is expected to grow from USD 71.53 Billion in 2017 to USD 120.68 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period.



An increasing need to focus more on their core competencies, shifting the burden of compliance to workplace MSPs, realizing measurable business value offered by workplace services, and increasing commoditization of workplace services are driving the market growth.



The workplace services market report has been broadly classified on the basis of workplace service types, organization sizes, verticals, software, and regions.



North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the workplace services market from 2017 to 2022. The top countries contributing to the workplace services growth in North America are the US and Canada, out of which, about three-fourths of the market share is contributed by the US.



The market in North America is expected to witness a slow growth rate during the forecast period as compared to the other regions, as the workplace services in this region is already well-established and may attain stagnancy. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is in the initial growth phase; however, it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global workplace services market. The key reason for the high growth is the presence of many service providers and their facilities, such as managed mobility and distribution centers, in this region.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Commoditization of Workplace Services

Workplace Services Offer Measurable Business Value

Shifting the Burden of Compliance to Workplace Service Providers

Organizations' Need to Focus More on Their Core Business Competencies

Restraints



Workplace Service Providers Lack Flexibility and Scalability in Their Service Offerings

Opportunities



Long-Term Partnerships With Workplace Service Providers Will Increase the Market Growth Rate

Automation is Encouraging the Workplace Service Providers to Embrace Zero Touch Models

Challenges



Constant Security Threats to the Enterprise IT Environment

The Increasing Device Varieties Pose A Challenge to the Enhanced Delivery of Workplace Services

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Workplace Services Market Analysis, By Service Type



7 Workplace Services Market Analysis, By Organization Size



8 Workplace Services Market Analysis, By Vertical



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Company Profiles



ATOS

Accenture

Cognizant

Compucom

DXC Technology

Fujitsu

HCL

IBM

NTT Data

TCS

Unisys

Wipro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wr44bz/workplace

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716