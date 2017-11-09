Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Nektar Presented Preclinical Data on NKTR-358 at 2017 American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting

Research Desk Line-up: Corcept Therapeutics Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NKTR. The Company announced on November 07, 2017, that it is presenting preclinical data on NKTR-358, a potential first-in-class resolution therapeutic, that may address the underlying immune system imbalance in patients with many immune conditions, at the 2017 American College of Rheumatology (ACR/ARHP) Annual Meeting. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Biotechnology industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on November 02, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on September 30, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Corcept Therapeutics when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on NKTR; also brushing on CORT. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NKTR

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CORT

Data Supports NKTR-358 Drives Proliferation and Sustained Preferential Activation of Regulatory T cells

Jonathan Zalevsky, Ph.D., Senior VP of Biology and Preclinical Development at Nektar, stated that the data from these studies show that NKTR-358 drives the proliferation and sustained preferential activation of regulatory T cells, both of which are critically important to restore balance to the immune system. Jonathan added that the Company is very excited about the potential for NKTR-358 to restore the body's natural self-tolerance mechanisms and resolve the immune system dysfunction associated with autoimmune disorders.

Nektar and Lilly Entered into a Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize NKTR-358

On July 24, 2017, Eli Lilly and Company and Nektar entered into a strategic collaboration to co-develop NKTR-358. As per the terms of the agreement, Nektar would have the option to participate in Phase-3 development on an indication-by-indication basis. Lilly would be responsible for all costs of global commercialization. NKTR-358 achieved first human dose in Phase-1 clinical development in March 2017.

In a similar move, two pharmaceutical firms, Nimbus Therapeutics and Celgene Corporation initiated a long-term strategic alliance, in October 2017. Programs in the alliance focused on Tyk2 and STING antagonist targets, potential drivers of a wide array of autoimmune disorders including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and multiple sclerosis.

Nektar Presented Preclinical Data for NKTR-358 at 13th World Congress of Inflammation

The Company also presented positive preclinical results for NKTR-358, demonstrating that treatment with NKTR-358 induces profound regulatory T cell effects and suppresses inflammation in multiple preclinical models, at the 13th Annual World Congress on Inflammation in July 2017.

What is NKTR-358?

NKTR-358 is a novel immunological therapy discovered by Nektar that addresses an underlying immune system imbalance in patients with many of these autoimmune conditions. It targets the interleukin (IL-2) receptor complex in the body in order to stimulate proliferation of powerful inhibitory immune cells known as regulatory T cells. By activating these cells, NKTR-358 can act to bring the immune system back into balance, leading to a profound clinical impact and healthy organ function in autoimmune conditions. NKTR-358 is being developed as a once or twice-monthly self-administered injection for a number of autoimmune diseases.

About Autoimmune Disease

An autoimmune disease is a condition in which immune system mistakenly attacks the body, like the joints or skin as foreign. It releases proteins called autoantibodies that attack healthy cells. Some autoimmune diseases target only one organ, other diseases, affect the whole body. Women get this disease at a rate of about 2 to 1 compared to men, and certain autoimmune diseases run in families. More than 23 million Americans have an autoimmune disease.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Founded in 1990, Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based development stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops innovative medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company's R&D pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. Nektar Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco, California

Last Close Stock Review

On Wednesday, November 08, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $30.30, surging 12.89% from its previous closing price of $26.84. A total volume of 6.72 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.17 million shares. Nektar Therapeutics' stock price soared 68.80% in the last three months, 56.11% in the past six months, and 131.83% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 146.94%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $4.69 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily