Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2017) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement that was conditionally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange on October 27, 2017. The Company has raised $2,015,723 of gross proceeds from the sale of units ("Unit") at a price of $0.10 each (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of 1 EHT common share (a "Share") and 1 EHT common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.15 at any time up to 36 months following the date of issuance, provided that in the event that, during the period following 4 months and a day after the date of issuance, the trading price of the Shares exceeds $0.30 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 calendar days after the date on which the Company issues notice to all holders of Warrants of the new accelerated expiry date.

Mr. John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented that "we are pleased with the response around this placement, which continues to advance management's financial strategy focussed on balance sheet strengthening while its operations strategy continues to advance production capability." Mr. Gamble added that "while originally intended to raise up to $5 million, management capped the placement as a result of interceding market fluctuations and potentially unnecessary dilution."

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital purposes.

Pursuant to applicable securities laws, all securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period from the date of issuance. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Following completion of the Offering, there will be 164,253,173 issued and outstanding common shares of EHT.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC modular structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

