November 9, 2017

- Q3 revenue increased 345.4% yoy to $28.4 million -

- Q3 JV Company sold 6,765 units of EV products, a 3576.6% increase yoy -

- Q3 GAAP net income of $1.9 million compared to net loss of $0.6 million in the same period last year -

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi") (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2017.

Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenues were $28.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 345.4% from total revenues of $6.4 million for the same period in 2016.

Electric Vehicle ("EV") parts sales increased by 473.2%, to $27.0 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with EV parts sales of $4.7 million for the same period in 2016.

Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company") sold 6,765 units of EV products, including 2,747 units of model K17 and 4,018 of model K12 for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 184 units sold in the same period last year;

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.9 million, or earnings of $0.04 per fully diluted share compared with GAAP net loss of $0.6 million, or loss of $0.01 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2016

Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 , which excludes stock award expenses and the change of the fair value of financial derivatives, was $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $1.8 million for the same period in 2016. Non- GAAP adjusted income per share 1 was approximately $0.06 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2017, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share 1 of $0.04 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2016.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, "We're pleased with our solid business performance in the third quarter. Our production and sales have increased significantly year over year as the JV Company has resumed normal production and sales of EV products. Due to confusion surrounding the reusable battery exchange model, our business had been heavily impacted since last year. We have been working diligently since then to overcome that difficult time in order to turn it into a great success. This quarter represents a turning point and an exciting time for Kandi as the Company continues preparing for the tremendous opportunities available in the renewable energy industry. We remain confident in our ability to continue to successfully execute our long-term business plan and regain our leading market position in the EV industry in the near future."

Net Revenues and Gross Profit

3Q17 3Q16 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$million) $ 28.4 $ 6.4 345.4% Gross Profit (US$million) $ 4.8 $ 0.7 642.0% Gross Margin 17.0% 10.2% -

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2017 increased by 345.4% compared to the same period last year. The increase in net revenue was mainly due to the increase in EV parts sales during this quarter. The selling price of our products for the three months ended September 30, 2017 decreased on average from the same period last year. The increase in revenues was primarily due to the increase in sales volume.

Operating Income (Loss)

3Q17 3Q16 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses (US$million) $ 3.1 $ 1.3 141.7% Operating Income (Loss) (US$million) $ 1.8 ($0.6 ) 384.4% Operating Margin 6.2% (9.7% ) - Operating Income (Loss) (US$million) (Non- GAAP) $ 2.8 ($1.8 ) -



Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2017 were $3.1 million, compared with $1.3 million in the same quarter of 2016. The increase in total operating expenses was due to increased G&A expenses, which were $2.2 million in this quarter compared with $0.4 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

3Q17 3Q16 Y-o-Y% Net Income (Loss) (US$million) $ 1.9 ($0.6 ) 438.9% Earnings (Loss)per Weighted Average Common Share $ 0.04 ($0.01 ) - Earnings(Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.04 ($0.01 ) - Stock Award Expenses (Reversal) (US$million) $ 1.0 ($1.2 ) 185.5 % Change in the Fair Value of Financial Derivatives (US$million) - - - Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations (US$million) $ 2.9 ($1.8 ) 265.6%

Net income was $1.9 million in the third quarter, compared with net loss of $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2016. The net income for this quarter was primarily attributable to significantly increased revenue and gross profits this period as compared to the same period of last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of $4.7 million compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $1.8 million in the same quarter of 2016. The increase in net income (non-GAAP) was primarily attributable to the significantly increased revenue and gross profits in the third quarter of 2017.

Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company") Financial Results

In the third quarter of 2017, the JV Company sold 6,765 units of EV products.

The condensed financial income statements of the JV Company in the first quarter are as set forth below:

3Q17 3Q16 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$million) $ 86.2 $ 11.7 637.3% Gross Income (US$million) $ 5.3 $ 5.9 -11.1% Gross Margin 6.1% 50.8% - Net loss (US$million) ($0.5 ) ($0.4 ) -12.6% % of Net revenue - - -

Revenue for the JV Company was $86.2 million in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 637.3% compared to the same quarter of 2016. Net loss was $0.5 million, a 12.6% decrease compared to the same quarter of 2016.

Kandi's investments in the JV Company are accounted for using the equity method of accounting because Kandi has a 50% ownership interest in the JV Company. As a result, Kandi recorded 50% of the JV Company's losses of $0.2 million for this quarter. After eliminating intra-entity profits and losses, Kandi's share of the after-tax profit of the JV Company was $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2017.

1Non-GAAP measures, including Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change of fair value of financial derivatives and the effects of stock award expenses. We supply non- GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measure should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

- Tables Below -

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,560,510 $ 12,235,921 Restricted cash 20,735,921 12,957,377 Short term investment - 4,463,097 Accounts receivable 41,774,453 32,394,613 Inventories (net of provision for slow moving inventory of $574,165 and $415,797 as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 15,176,578 11,914,110 Notes receivable from JV Company and related party 1,542,147 400,239 Other receivables 238,577 66,064 Prepayments and prepaid expense 5,471,257 4,317,855 Due from employees 25,901 4,863 Advances to suppliers 14,536,366 38,250,818 Amount due from JV Company, net 136,632,901 136,536,159 Amount due from related party 6,437,261 10,484,816 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 246,131,872 264,025,932 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property, Plant and equipment, net 12,962,632 15,194,442 Land use rights, net 12,045,926 11,775,720 Construction in progress 47,676,068 27,054,181 Deferred taxes assets 4,555,018 - Long Term Investment 1,427,798 1,367,723 Investment in JV Company 67,087,803 77,453,014 Goodwill 322,591 322,591 Intangible assets 351,640 413,211 Advances to suppliers 27,695,209 33,819,419 Other long term assets 7,726,179 8,271,952 Amount due from JV Company, net 15,907,183 - TOTAL Long-Term Assets 197,758,047 175,672,253 TOTAL ASSETS $ 443,889,919 $ 439,698,185 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payables $ 131,047,418 $ 115,870,051 Other payables and accrued expenses 6,523,693 4,835,952 Short-term loans 32,613,923 34,265,065 Customer deposits 125,411 41,671 Notes payable 26,212,569 14,797,325 Income tax payable 2,282,514 1,364,235 Due to employees 31,956 21,214 Deferred taxes liabilities - 118,643 Deferred income 1,397,138 6,363,751 Loss contingency-litigation 601,178 - Total Current Liabilities 200,835,800 177,677,907 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long term bank loans 30,058,915 28,794,172 Deferred taxes liabilities - 878,639 Total Long-Term Liabilities 30,058,915 29,672,811 TOTAL LIABILITIES 230,894,715 207,350,718 STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,034,038 and 47,699,638 shares issued and outstanding at September 30,2017 and December 31,2016, respectively 48,034 47,700 Additional paid-in capital 233,409,326 227,911,477 Retained earnings (the restricted portion is $4,217,753 and $4,219,808 at September 30,2017 and December 31,2016, respectively) (9,248,214 ) 24,545,163 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,213,942 ) (20,156,873 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 212,995,204 232,347,467 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 443,889,919 $ 439,698,185





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTY, NET 6,604,109 5,211,201 $ 10,720,595 $ 46,165,105 REVENUES FROM JV COMPANY AND RELATED PARTY, NET 21,749,790 1,155,179 49,233,156 66,076,536 REVENUES, NET 28,353,899 6,366,380 59,953,751 112,241,641 COST OF GOODS SOLD 23,522,406 5,715,211 50,697,990 96,417,337 GROSS PROFIT 4,831,493 651,169 9,255,761 15,824,304 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 657,851 522,806 26,569,624 1,222,967 Selling and marketing 216,351 374,102 976,913 1,150,880 General and administrative 2,196,201 373,411 12,074,147 18,031,487 Total Operating Expenses 3,070,403 1,270,319 39,620,684 20,405,334 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 1,761,090 (619,150 ) (30,364,923 ) (4,581,030 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 619,923 832,031 1,709,990 2,397,364 Interest expense (598,523 ) (425,152 ) (1,761,786 ) (1,299,549 ) Change in fair value of financial instruments - 10,692 - 3,823,590 Government grants 474,950 594,323 5,804,561 2,292,180 Share of income (loss) after tax of JV 444,181 (299,538 ) (13,455,786 ) (203,375 ) Other expense, net (6,560 ) (106,299 ) 143,617 202,878 Total other income (expense), net 933,971 606,057 (7,559,404 ) 7,213,088 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,695,061 (13,093 ) (37,924,327 ) 2,632,058 INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (776,985 ) (552,848 ) 4,130,951 (316,399 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,918,076 (565,941 ) (33,793,376 ) 2,315,659 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation 4,032,652 (805,216 ) 8,942,931 (6,433,480 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 5,950,728 $ (1,371,157 ) $ (24,850,445 ) $ (4,117,821 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 48,028,467 47,695,290 47,913,028 47,436,418 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 48,028,467 47,695,290 47,913,028 47,436,418 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) (0.71 ) $ 0.05 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) (0.71 ) $ 0.05









KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)