

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) said that it expects adjusted earnings per share before special items for fiscal 2018 to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.85, which represents 6 percent to 10 percent earnings growth year-over-year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.96 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal year 2018, it expects organic revenue growth to be in the low-single digits; Incremental synergy and productivity savings of $250 million; adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 30 to 50 basis points, including a 30 basis point headwind related to the divestiture of Scott Safety; adjusted free cash flow conversion of 80 percent plus.



