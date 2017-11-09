DropDeck.io - The Future of Funding is AI-driven, Decentralized, and Incentivized

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- "Everyone wants to fund promising companies. DropDeck wants to remove the barriers that keep average funders away from the greatest opportunities," said the CEO Alon Vo, "There are a lot of existing platforms for you to do that, but we want to build your favorite one. DropDeck is the one-stop shop that changes the way people fund companies worldwide."

More and more companies are running ICOs, mostly operating overseas. Doing due diligence and verifying sources can be challenging. Some platforms rate and rank ICOs, but how the ratings are made, what they are based on, and by whom are often a blackbox. DropDeck seeks to fix this problem..

DropDeck prioritizes inclusion and decentralizes the funding process to the extreme. Anyone can participate in funding, searching for promising companies, evaluating people, performing due diligence, and enforcing repayment. A.I. algorithms are utilized to rate and rank all participants. The consensus mechanism makes sure only the best performing ones are eligible for participation and reward. Token rewards and smart contracts incentivize all participants to do their best to fund companies and reward funders. In the IBM Watson AI XPRIZE competition, DropDeck earned recognition and support from world-class AI experts, and made findings in complementing AI applications with blockchain features.

The market for funding ICOs, startups, and SMEs is over $300 billion. As capital flows into the DropDeck economy, the token value will increase exponentially. Up to half of the revenue in tokens will be burned, increasing the token value by depleting the total supply. Also the team and advisors have been working with 15 exchanges to guarantee token liquidity.

DropDeck quickly sold all private sales with no marketing, raising 3,300 ETH.

To participate in the Whitelist Presale, supporters are required to register by November 20th at https://DropDeck.io/whitelist.

