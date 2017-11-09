At the request of Indentive AB, 556840-2076, Indentive AB's equity rights will be traded on First North as from November 13, 2017.



Security name: Indentive TO 1 2017/2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INDEN TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of equity rights 1,916,667 to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010442426 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145906 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Strike price: Strike price shall be 22 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Five (5) equity rights give the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Indentive AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 1 - November 30, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 2018-11-28 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic AB. For further information, please call Remium Nordic AB on +08-454 32 17.