

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) reported that its third-quarter net loss was $6.3 million, compared to a net loss of $98.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Net loss for the prior year period included a loss from discontinued operations from International Seaways of $45.9 million.



Loss from continuing operations for the third quarter 2017 was $6.3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with a loss from continuing operations of $52.9 million, or $0.59 per share, for the third quarter of 2016. This change reflected a lower tax benefit in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 2016. In the prior year period, a deferred tax liability on the unremitted earnings of INSW was recorded, resulting in an income tax provision of $49.8 million, compared to an income tax provision of $3.1 million in the 2017 period. In addition, interest expense decreased by $1.1 million in the current period as the result of significant debt reductions in the current and prior year periods.



Shipping revenues were $93.3 million for the quarter, down 18.3% compared with the third quarter of 2016. The decrease in shipping revenues primarily resulted from weakening market conditions and reduced charter rates. TCE revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $84.9 million, a decrease of $24.8 million, or 22.6%, compared with the third quarter of 2016, primarily due to lower average daily rates earned as a result of a continuing excess supply of vessels in the market and the shift from time charter contracts to spot market charters.



