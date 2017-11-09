

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) released a profit for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $117 million, or $0.70 per share. This was lower than $142 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $4.33 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $117 Mln. vs. $142 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $4.33 Bln vs. $4.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX