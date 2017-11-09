Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Reveals Knowledge Summit 2017 Agenda

DUBAI, UAE, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) announced the details of its upcoming Knowledge Summit 2017, set to take place on November 21-22, 2017, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme: "Knowledge and the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

The Foundation also introduced the Global Knowledge Index, the results of which are set to be released on day one of the upcoming Knowledge Summit. The Index was developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and seeks to support knowledge projects, as well as economic and community development strategies around the world, while serving as a roadmap for the sustainable development of societies.

Built on a robust statistical infrastructure, the Global Knowledge Index is one of the largest knowledge-focused instruments in the world. It covers such strategic sectors as higher education; pre-university education; technical/vocational training and continued education; information and communication technology; scientific research and innovation; economics; and enabling environments.

The final index includes 131 countries from all regions of the world and comprises a total of 133 distinct variables, from different sources, and with strict data availability inclusion rules. Plans are underway to increase data availability and include more countries in the future.

Furthermore, the Knowledge Summit 2017 includes the ceremony to reveal and honour the winners of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award. The prestigious accolade seeks to support plans and efforts to build the knowledge economy by recognising innovators in the knowledge sector and highlighting their achievements.

The Summit's activities and topics are in sync with the UAE Government's plans and strategies, which seek to capitalise on the opportunities brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution for the benefit of society at large. The Summit brings together decision makers and experts to explore ground-breaking technologies, their dimensions and their role in the decision-making process, as well as their profound effect on human life.

The Knowledge Summit's sessions discuss the concept of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the history of the previous industrial revolutions, as well as their impact on decision-making processes. Moreover, experts will be looking into the future of these developments and their effects on knowledge and other aspects of human life. The sessions also examine the impact of the industrial revolution on media, technology, education, healthcare and the economy, in addition to broader subjects, such as artificial intelligence and the future of robotics.

The Foundation has also recently announced the launch of the first-ever Knowledge Week to complement the Knowledge Summit. Knowledge Week includes a long list of knowledge-centred activities, events, workshops and initiatives that promote knowledge and expand the scope of the Knowledge Summit to allow school and university students to benefit from the high-profile event.

