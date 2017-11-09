Biostimulants Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Need for Sustainable Agriculture Approach

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient, Crop Type, Formulation, Application Method, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The biostimulants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% from USD 2.00 Billion in 2017, to reach USD 3.29 Billion by 2022



Due to the implementation of sustainable agriculture, biostimulants have been gaining a preference for their ease of application, target-specificity, and less toxicity to both the environment and human health, thus limiting the use of harmful chemicals.



The European region accounted for the highest adoption of biostimulants in the agricultural industry in 2016, owing to the growing awareness and increasing requirement for important fruit & field crops such as apples, pears, peaches, cotton, and corn. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the biostimulants market in agricultural applications from 2017 to 2022 as the significant growth of sustainable agriculture practices in the agri sector, in order to meet export quality standards, strengthened the market potential for local biostimulant manufacturers to develop various products based on amino acids, humic acids, and seaweed extracts.



The biostimulants market has been evolving with many manufacturers involved in the research and development of cost-effective, productive processes to reduce the prices of the active ingredient. The popularity of biostimulant products depends on the understanding of its constituents and benefits, among farmers. Owing to the awareness about the effectiveness of these specific acids, companies extract them and provide them as ready-to-use end products in the market, sometimes formulated along with microbials and amino acids. The information gap caused by misplaced marketing about the concept of biostimulants serves as a challenge toward the growth of the biostimulants market.



Market Dynamics



Macroindicators



Decline in Arable Land

Growing Environmental Concerns Due to Usage of Synthetic Pesticides

Efficient Sourcing Due to Strong Supply of Seaweeds at Lower Costs

Rising Demand for Higher Value Crops

Drivers



Increasing Need for Sustainable Agriculture Approach

Bioprotective Effects Against Abiotic Stress

Improving Soil Health and Restoring Degraded Soils

Limited Investments and Easier Raw Material Availability

Restraints



Duplicity and Lower Quality of Biostimulant Products

Opportunities



Strengthen Product Portfolio for Broad-Acre Crops

Strong Market Potential in Developing Countries

Challenges



Unclear Regulatory Framework for Biostimulants

