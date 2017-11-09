

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) announced it is adopting a new business unit structure and combining its operations into two distinct units: Cloud & Connectivity and Consumer & SMB. The company is consolidating the Enterprise, CLEC C/SMB and Wholesale segments into the Cloud & Connectivity business unit.



Tony Thomas, CEO of Windstream, stated: 'The Cloud & Connectivity business unit will enable us to leverage disruptive technologies in our product solutions, such as SD-WAN and OfficeSuite, as well as broader SDN-based products, to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. Having three different organizations doing that was no longer optimal. These solutions combined will accelerate our transformation from a telecom reseller to a cloud application and connectivity provider. Additionally, as a result of our significant network investment over the past three years, we are transforming our ILEC Consumer & SMB business unit from a phone and internet provider to a premium broadband and entertainment provider.'



The Cloud & Connectivity business unit will be led by Layne Levine. The Consumer & SMB business unit will be led by Jeff Small.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX