Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Amazon Launches Basic Edition of Fire TV Stick Across 100 International Markets

Commenting on the launch of Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, Marc Whitten, Vice President - Amazon Fire TV, said:

"Last year, we made Amazon Prime Video available to customers globally, and today, we're building on that momentum as we introduce Fire TV Stick Basic Edition to new customers around the world. This makes streaming content from apps like Prime Video fast and easy and we can't wait to hear what customers think."

The Fire TV Stick Basic Edition - Tech specifications

The Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is equipped with a quad-core processor and 1 GB of memory for a fast and fluid streaming experience. The device has an additional 8 GB storage for apps and games. It has an 802.11ac Wi-Fi and supports High-Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) for great 1080p HD streaming. Users can also enjoy rich cinematic surround sound with Dolby Audio.

The Fire TV Stick is a plug and play device and can be easily connected to the TV via its HDMI port. Once its plugged in and connected to wi-fi, the device starts streaming in minutes. The Fire TV Stick is designed for easy portability so that users can connect from any device even when away from home and watch their favorite shows.

The Fire TV Basic Edition has most of the features available in Amazon's existing Fire TV Stick. The main difference is that Fire TV Basic Edition comes with a but without Alexa, so it cannot take voice commands.

Users will be able to use Fire TV Stick to access popular content from multiple providers, including Amazon Prime Video. Amazon has said that Prime Video members will get unlimited access to critically acclaimed shows like The Tick, American Gods, and The Man in the High Castle as well as The Grand Tour Season 2, premiering December 08, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, coming in 2018. The Company has also indicated that the availability of content would differ from country to country.

Availability

Interested customers can buy Fire TV Stick Basic Edition from the Company's website. The Company will start shipping the device immediately to over 100 countries across the world. The device can also be purchased locally in Canada (Amazon.ca), France (Amazon.fr), Italy (Amazon.it), and Spain (Amazon.es). The Company plans to launch Fire TV Stick Basic Edition in Brazil and Mexico in near future. Incidentally, the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is not available in markets where Amazon's original Fire TV Stick is already available viz., US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan.

Sources indicate that the price of the device is $49.99, however, it will vary from location to location. Also, the price is $10 higher than Amazon's original Fire TV Stick which has more features. But one can ignore the higher price given that the device comes with free shipping across these 100+ global locations.

About Amazon.com Inc.

Seattle, Washington based Amazon was founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos and is an American ecommerce Company and the world's largest online retailer and a prominent cloud services provider. The Company also manufactures and sells electronic devices like Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, etc. and offers services like Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, etc. The Company has individual websites, software development centers, customer service centers, and fulfillment centers in many locations around the world.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, November 08, 2017, Amazon.com's stock marginally climbed 0.86%, ending the trading session at $1132.88. A total volume of 2.58 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 18.39% in the last three months, 19.55% in the past six months, and 43.81% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock skyrocketed 51.08% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 285.94 and currently has a market cap of $537.37 billion.

