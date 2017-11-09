Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Waddell & Reed Beat Revenue Estimates

Research Desk Line-up: Affiliated Managers Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Waddell & Reed's total revenue amounted to $289.45 million for Q3 FY17, a 4.5% decrease on a y-o-y basis from the $303.09 million reported for Q3 FY16. Proceeds from investment management fees, underwriting and distribution fees, and shareholder service fees, were marginally lower compared to the figures of Q3 FY16, thereby resulting in lower revenues for the current quarter. However, the Company's revenue figures beat analysts' estimates by $3.63 million.

The Company's operating expenses rose 2.21% to $234.37 million on a y-o-y basis in Q3 FY17 from $229.30 million, due to higher compensation and related costs, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation expenses in the reported quarter. Owing to this, the Company reported a lower operating income of $55.08 million for Q3 FY17, a 25.36% decline from $73.79 million in Q3 FY16.

Waddell & Reed reported a net income of $37.95 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $53.83 million in Q3 FY16, attributed to 29.50% decline on a y-o-y basis. The Company achieved a return on equity of 18.75% and net margin of 11.34%. The net income per share was $0.45 for the reported quarter compared to $0.65 in Q3 FY16. The net income per share also beat analysts' estimates by $0.04.

Operating Results

Waddell & Reed's assets under management were $80.9 billion at the end of September 2017, largely unchanged compared to the prior quarter, and 5% lower than the third quarter of 2016. The Company's net outflows of $2.8 billion increased slightly during the reported quarter compared to net outflows of $2.5 billion in the prior quarter, but improved compared to net outflows of $4.9 billion during the year ago same period.

Cash Matters

Waddell & Reed reported net cash from operating activities as a cash outflow of $16.58 million in Q3 FY17 compared to a cash inflow of $66.06 million on a y-o-y basis. The probable reason for the decrease in cash outflow could largely be associated with the net change in trading securities held by consolidated sponsored funds.

The Company reported cash outflow from investing activities to the tune of $199.0 million in Q3 FY17 compared to a cash inflow of $69.28 million in Q3 FY16. The huge outflow reported was due to purchases of available for sale and equity method securities, which amounted to $291.54 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $71.85 million on a y-o-y basis.

The Company aims to reduce the quarterly dividend on Class A common shares to $0.25 per share, which would be payable on February 01, 2018. It also plans to repurchase $250 million of its common stock, inclusive of buybacks that would offset dilution of equity grants.

Outlook

Earnings per share (EPS) is estimated at $0.38 for Q4 FY17, and $1.64 for the fiscal year 2018. Waddell & Reed aims to strengthen its investment management processes, expand its product line and sales, and improve operating efficiency of its existing business model. The Company also aims to engage in a share repurchase plan, which would complete targeted buybacks over the next two years, thereby creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, November 08, 2017, Waddell & Reed Financial's stock slightly climbed 0.62%, ending the trading session at $19.43. A total volume of 1.05 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 942.45 thousand shares. The Company's stock price surged 3.57% in the last three months, 13.76% in the past six months, and 23.76% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 13.91 and has a dividend yield of 5.15%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.62 billion.

