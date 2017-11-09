MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- (TSX VENTURE: QNC) Quantum Numbers Corp. (the "Corporation" or "QNC") reports that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of the warrants issued in connection with its November 23, 2016 private placement, currently expiring November 23, 2017. Warrants to purchase 19,256,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share will be extended to expire on March 31, 2018, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Quantum Numbers Corp.

QNC is an innovative developer of cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. Visit our website at www.quantumnumberscorp.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

To receive QNC press releases by email, send a message to info@quantumnumberscorp.com and specify "QNC press releases" on the subject line. To unsubscribe QNC press releases, please send a message to info@quantumnumberscorp.com.

Contacts:

Quantum Numbers Corp.

Pierre Miron

Chief Financial Officer

438.858.8873

info@quantumnumberscorp.com



