Highlighting the potential for greening the industrial sector amid rapid decline of solar PV and wind power costs, a newly published report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that generation directly serving companies and public is dominated by commercial-scale PV, which made up 10% of all new additions in 2016.

Assessing the potential for renewables in upcoming decades, a newly published report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) underlines the vital importance of the recent rapid cost reductions in solar photovoltaics and wind power, noting that one of its main findings is that greening the industry may be achieved either directly from electricity or through the production of hydrogen (H)-rich chemicals and fuels.

Noting that solar, hydro and wind have enormous potential for use in industrial processes, as they both offer an opportunity to offset carbon emissions and provide ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...