

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development area composite leading indicator signaled stable growth momentum the region.



The composite leading index rose slightly to 100.2 in September from 100.1 in August.



Stable growth momentum remains the assessment for the United States, Japan, Canada and the euro area as a whole.



However, in the United Kingdom, the outlook has weakened as signals of easing growth have intensified, the OECD said.



Amongst major emerging economies, the indicators point to growth firming in Brazil and to signs of growth gaining momentum in the industrial sector in China. For India, the leading index suggested stable growth momentum.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX