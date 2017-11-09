DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BAYP), ("the Company" or "Bayport") is pleased to announce the development of a new cannabis technology platform. Bayport management has determined that the best route to success is not necessarily betting on a single technology or revenue stream, but to develop multiple revenue streams in business lines or services where the Company benefits from "cross selling" opportunities between businesses and/or economies of scale.

"The Cannabis industry is in 'Land Grab' phase," enthused Clay Franks, CEO. "There are thousands of market participants that are entering the business and learning the ropes -- and willing to try anything and everything that helps them grow their business and become more efficient. The more Bayport can do to help these entrepreneurs execute, the more valuable and profitable we will become."

The Company expects to release further information and details regarding the acquisition and platform as soon as possible. It expects to make announcements over the coming days and weeks.

CEO Clay Franks continued, "This acquisition will be the second Cannabis tech vertical, and it will be customized specifically to complement our current cannabis technology website, Weedwiser.com."

About Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BAYP):

Bayport International Holdings, Inc. is a holding company active within the cannabis technology industry. Through its Weedwiser.com digital platform, the company seeks to be a leader in the emerging cannabis technology industry. Furthermore, the company is currently evaluating acquisitions within the industry. Learn more about the company by visiting http://www.weedwiser.com and http://www.bayportholdings.com.

Safe Harbor

