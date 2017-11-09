HKSan Oyj Stock exchange release 9 Nov 2017, at 15.00 EET



HKScan's financial reporting 2018



HKScan Corporation will publish the following financial reports in 2018:



- Financial statements release for 2017 on Wednesday, 7 February 2018 - January-March 2018 interim report on Thursday, 3 May 2018 - Half year financial report 2018 on Thursday, 19 July 2018 - January-September 2018 interim report on Wednesday, 7 November 2018



The Annual Report 2017 will be published as a web report on week 11/2018. All financial reports will be published in Finnish and English, and they will also be available on the Group's website www.hkscan.com after the publication.



HKScan's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 12 April 2018 at 10.00 in Turku.



HKScan Corporation



Jari Latvanen President and CEO



Further information is available from Mikko Saariaho, EVP Communications, tel. +358 10 570 2703.



HKScan is the leading Nordic food company. We sell, market and produce high-quality, responsibly-produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2016, HKScan had net sales of nearly EUR 1.9 billion and some 7 300 employees.



