sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 567 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,057 Euro		-0,162
-5,03 %
WKN: A0J368 ISIN: US45885A3005 Ticker-Symbol: IP9A 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNAP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNAP CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,052
3,173
14:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNAP CORPORATION
INTERNAP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNAP CORPORATION3,057-5,03 %