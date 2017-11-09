Luxcore selects INAP to support their ground breaking second generation LambdaRouterTM --- the first full wavelength optical router; INAP chosen for its global presence in strategic markets, carrier neutrality and signature Performance IPTM service.



ATLANTA, 2017-11-09 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), ("INAP" or the "Company"), a provider of high-performance internet infrastructure including colocation, cloud and network services, and Luxcore, pioneers of a revolutionary all-optical wavelength routing platform, today announced a multi-year agreement for colocation services in seven global locations.



Luxcore, creator of the LambdaRouterTM - the world's first all-optical, wavelength switching, routing and transport system, selected INAP as its strategic partner to access the company's global coverage and connectivity to Tier 1 providers, utilizing INAP's access to dark fiber at all its locations. To demonstrate its disruptive technology during its initial rollout, Luxcore selected seven INAP data centers in the following major markets: Atlanta, Dallas, Silicon Valley (Santa Clara), New York & New Jersey Metro Area, Northern Virginia & D.C. Metro Area, Singapore and Amsterdam.



"Luxcore is poised to lead a significant shift in the underlying technology of the internet and we are excited to be their partner on that journey," said Corey Needles, INAP COLO's SVP and General Manager. "Given our global reach and network connectivity utilizing multiple carrier networks and our own fiber, we are uniquely positioned to help Luxcore succeed."



Luxcore is strategically partnering with INAP in a flagship venture to deliver the industry's first all-optical wavelength switching, routing and transport capabilities of the second generation LambdaRouterTM. When combined with INAP's global reach, unprecedented Tier 1 interconnectivity and dark fiber, Luxcore will introduce the "Optical Internet" providing significant new revenue opportunities for both INAP and Luxcore.



"When we introduced our first LambdaRouterTM in Spring of 2001, it was the world's first and only multi-terabit wavelength switching, routing and transport system based on proprietary optical semiconductor technology. The global telecom market subsequently collapsed and many said we were way ahead of our time. 15 years ago, there was no demand for such robust optical capacity. Fast forward to today's mobile, social and device-driven data economy and the need for ultra-high speed bandwidth is an absolute necessity. Global internet traffic has grown exponentially measured in zettabytes, and the underlying backbone infrastructure has hit a wall. Partnering with INAP allows Luxcore to fulfill its original corporate vision - to build the new 'Optical Internet,'" said Gerald Ramdeen, Luxcore Chairman and CEO.



With over 1 million square feet in 21 metropolitan markets and 89 POPs, INAP's collocation and network services offers the proximity and connectivity needed for INAP customers to be successful in the global marketplace.



Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading provider of internet infrastructure through both Colocation Business and Enterprise Services (including colocation, network connectivity, IP, bandwidth and managed hosting) and Cloud Services (including enterprise-grade AgileCLOUD, bare-metal servers and SMB iWeb platforms). INAP operates in Tier 3-type data centers in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with 50 data centers and 89 POPs around the world. INAP operates a premium business model that provides high-power density colocation, low-latency bandwidth, and public and private cloud platforms in an expanding internet infrastructure industry. For more information, visit www.INAP.com



2001, Luxcore introduced the LambdaRouterTM - the world's first fully-integrated, all-optical switching, routing and transport system built upon proprietary semiconductor technology having origins from the Stanford University Center for Novel Optoelectronic Materials (CNOM), demonstrating 2.5Gbs and 10Gbs single port speeds at the lowest cost per bit. Luxcore Networks, Luxcore Optronics, Jedai Networks, (formerly Jedai Broadband Networks) - now Luxcore, Inc. has since leveraged in excess of $100MM in venture funding from prominent VC and private equity firms to develop the second generation of our award-winning LambdaRouterTM and the LambdaExchangeTM - introducing 100Gbs single port speeds at the lowest cost per bit. For more information, visit www.luxcore.com.



