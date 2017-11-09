NEURONAX, the biopharmaceutical company specializing in neuron protection and regeneration, will present its pre-clinical results highlighting the potential of its lead product NX210 at Neuroscience 2017.

Organized by the Society for Neuroscience (SfN), Neuroscience 2017 is the world's largest neuroscience conference for scientists and physicians devoted to understanding the brain and the nervous system. The conference will take place from November 11th to the 15th at the Walter E. Washington Conference Center in Washington, DC.

The unique properties of NX210 make it a promising solution in neuron protection and regeneration for recovery from traumatic or degenerative disorders of the central nervous system.

The therapeutic and regenerative properties of NX210 will be showcased over the span of two separate presentations:

November 14, 2017, 1:00 5:00 PM at Halls A-C

Session 578 Spinal Cord Injury: Therapeutic Strategies

578.12 /X31 Thrombospondin repeat-derived peptide (NX210) induces axonal regrowth and functional recovery in a spinal cord injury in a rat model.

S. Gobron*, N. Delétage*, L. Sakka**;

*NEURONAX, Saint-Beauzire, France; **Lab. d'Anatomie, Neurodol Faculté de Médecine, Clermont-Ferrand, France

November 15, 2017, 8:00 12:00 PM at Halls A-C

Session 667 Therapeutic Development for Neurodegenerative Diseases

667.19 /S3 Thrombospondin repeat-derived peptide (NX210): Antioxidative and neuroprotective properties.

N. Delétage*, M. Chalus**, A. Boileau**, S. Gobron*, L. Sakka**;

*NEURONAX, Saint-Beauzire, France; **Lab. d'Anatomie, Neurodol Faculté de Médecine, Clermont-Ferrand, France

"We are proud to have been selected by the committee of the Society of Neurosciences to present the research we have done on the properties of NX210 and the effectiveness we have witnessed in pre-clinical models. The results complete what we had undertaken to provide the proof of concept to the product and have improved our understanding of its mechanism of action. They have also given us more appreciation of how large the range of potential applications are for this product. The company is now entering a new phase of corporate development," says Yann Godfrin, Chief Executive Officer at NEURONAX.

About NEURONAX

NEURONAX is a biopharmaceutical company based in Lyon and Saint-Beauzire, France.

The company's mission is to develop first-in-class innovative drugs to treat patients suffering from traumatic or severe neurological disorders faced with high unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to improve the patients' functional recovery and quality of life.

NX210, NEURONAX's lead product, is a very promising drug with high potential in many neurological disorders. It is a patented peptide with multi-functional action and its efficacy is supported by several pre-clinical proof-of-concept studies. We have observed in vivo its capacity to regrow nerve fibers after spinal cord injury and to support functional recovery. NX210 has been granted orphan drug designation by European Medicines Agency and is about to enter a phase-I clinical trial in spinal cord injury. Moreover, the established properties of NX210 enable the extension of its potential to the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

