Calling on Entries for the SportBusiness Executive of the Year Award

SportBusinessInternationalis calling for entries for an exciting new award.

Starting this December, The SportBusiness Executive of the Year Award will celebrate the 20 business executives who have achieved the most impressive results for their firms and set new benchmarks in the international sports industry over the course of the previous 12 months.

If you, or someone from your organisation, would like to shout about an annus mirabilis, or celebrate a landmark business deal,SportBusinessInternational would like to hear from you.

Our panel of expert judges (see below) will select the most impressive candidates from the entries submitted and the top 20 individuals will be profiled in a special commemorative supplement. The supplement will be published online and in the December issue ofSportBusinessInternationaland will be heavily marketed across all of the SportBusinessGroup's social media channels.

The Awards will provide your organisation with powerful marketing collateral and can be treated as an objective external audit of your company strategy. By allowing our judges to assess your organisation's achievements, you can gauge how successful your year has been in comparison with your peers and competitors.

The awards are open to any executive working in international sport. This could include individuals at full-service agencies, sponsorship agencies, media agencies, broadcasters, media firms, federations, teams and leagues. In addition to this, the awards are open to stadium and facility managers,consultancy firms and esports executives.

Theentry processhas been designed to be as straightforward as possible and to not place too many demands onyour time.

The SportBusiness Executive of the Year judging panel:

Ben Cronin, editor SportBusiness International

Richard Clarke, digital correspondent, SportBusiness International

Sophie Morris, Milharbour marketing

Jeremy Edwards, Activative

William Field, ProsperoStrategy

Mark Dreyer - China correspondent, SportBusiness International

Robin Jellis, editor TV Sports Markets

Mark Burns, Founder and editor, Sport Business Chronicle, USA

If you would like to nominate an executive from your firm,please click on the link below and fill out the application form before 16th November. All entries will be treated with the strictest confidence.

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/execoftheyear17