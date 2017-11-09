Nasdaq Riga decided on October 12, 2017 to admit for trading AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares on the Alternative market First North and set the first trading day - November 10, 2017 with the condition that on November 9, 2017 settlements for all AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares subscribed for within the framework of the Offer have been made.



On November 9, 2017 settlements for all AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares subscribed for within the framework of the Offer have been made, thus the condition to admit for trading AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares on the Alternative market First North as of November 10, 2017 has been met.



Additional information:



Issuer's full name AS "MADARA Cosmetics" Issuer's short name MDARA Securities ISIN code LV0000101624 Nominal value of one security 0.10 EUR Number of listed securities 3 214 800 Orderbook short name MDARA Orderbook ID 145907 ICB classification 3767 List Alternative market First North



The Certified Adviser of AS "MADARA Cosmetics" is AS LHV Pank.



AS "MADARA Cosmetics" prospectus is available here.



