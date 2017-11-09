sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Milk Powder Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Organic and Lactose-Free Milk Powder

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Milk Powder Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global milk powder market to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Milk Powder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is demand for organic and lactose-free milk powder. New product launches have a significant contribution to the growth of the global milk powder market. Presently, the demand for organic and lactose-free milk powder is increasing across the globe, owing to the growing health-consciousness among consumers. Lactose-free and organic milk powder helps to create a new opportunity for the food and beverage industry.

According to the report, one driver in the market is long shelf life. Shelf life is the time for which a food item can be stored without becoming inedible. There are many perishable products in the dairy industry, and milk is one of them. Milk needs to be refrigerated, and even then, it can be stored for a limited period. Milk can be stored for a maximum of 4-5 days in refrigerators, which is very less compared with milk powder. Storing milk powder in a dry and cool place further extends its shelf life. Manufacturers benefit from this long shelf life property of powdered milk, as their products can remain on sale for a longer period of time, can be distributed extensively, and the wastage and restocking cost can be reduced.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is product recalls. Product recalls can be a major challenge for the growth of the market, as any product recall can negatively impact the brand image and reputation of a company.

Key vendors



  • Danone
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group
  • FrieslandCampina
  • Lactalis
  • Nestle

Other prominent vendors

  • ALPEN FOOD
  • Amul
  • Arla Foods
  • China Mengniu Dairy
  • Dairy Farmers of America
  • Dean Foods
  • Humana
  • Land O'Lakes
  • MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY
  • Mller UK & Ireland
  • Parmalat
  • Schreiber
  • SODIAAL
  • Synlait Milk
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Wimm-Bill-Dann Foods
  • YILI

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 08: Segmentation By Geography

Part 09: Key Leading Countries

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3jl3sp/global_milk

