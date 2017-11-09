Global Milk Powder Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Organic and Lactose-Free Milk Powder

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Milk Powder Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global milk powder market to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Milk Powder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is demand for organic and lactose-free milk powder. New product launches have a significant contribution to the growth of the global milk powder market. Presently, the demand for organic and lactose-free milk powder is increasing across the globe, owing to the growing health-consciousness among consumers. Lactose-free and organic milk powder helps to create a new opportunity for the food and beverage industry.

According to the report, one driver in the market is long shelf life. Shelf life is the time for which a food item can be stored without becoming inedible. There are many perishable products in the dairy industry, and milk is one of them. Milk needs to be refrigerated, and even then, it can be stored for a limited period. Milk can be stored for a maximum of 4-5 days in refrigerators, which is very less compared with milk powder. Storing milk powder in a dry and cool place further extends its shelf life. Manufacturers benefit from this long shelf life property of powdered milk, as their products can remain on sale for a longer period of time, can be distributed extensively, and the wastage and restocking cost can be reduced.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is product recalls. Product recalls can be a major challenge for the growth of the market, as any product recall can negatively impact the brand image and reputation of a company.

Key vendors

Danone

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FrieslandCampina

Lactalis

Nestle

Other prominent vendors

ALPEN FOOD

Amul

Arla Foods

China Mengniu Dairy

Dairy Farmers of America

Dean Foods

Humana

Land O'Lakes

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY

Mller UK & Ireland

Parmalat

Schreiber

SODIAAL

Synlait Milk

Kraft Heinz

Wimm-Bill-Dann Foods

YILI

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 08: Segmentation By Geography



Part 09: Key Leading Countries



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



