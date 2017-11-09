

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) on Thursday raised its fiscal 2017 earnings for the second time, despite reporting sharply lower third-quarter profit. Revenues for the quarter edged up 0.8 percent.



Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, said, 'Deutsche Telekom continues to post strong growth, which is why we are upgrading our forecast for the second time this year. This was made possible by our booming U.S. business, our strong performance in Germany, and the positive trends in our European subsidiaries.'



Looking ahead, the company now expects to post full-year adjusted EBITDA of around 22.4 billion - 22.5 billion euros. This compares to prior forecast of around 22.3 billion euros. The guidance for free cash flow, however, remains unchanged at about 5.5 billion euros.



In the third quarter, net profit fell 51.9 percent to 507 million euros from last year's 1.05 billion euros, hurt by a number of special factors.



The impairment of goodwill at T-Systems of 1.2 billion euros had a negative impact, while the reversal of impairment losses on U.S. mobile spectrum licenses had a positive effect of 1.7 billion euros.



Adjusted net profit was 1.24 billion euros, compared to 1.04 billion euros a year ago.



EBITDA climbed 37.2 percent from last year to 7.32 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew 3.3 percent to 5.7 billion euros, and it grew 5.7 percent in organic terms - i.e., excluding the effects of changes in exchange rates.



Revenue for the third quarter edged up 0.8 percent to 18.25 billion euros from 18.11 billion euros last year, while it was up 3.3 percent in organic terms.



The company recorded strong profit growth at T-Mobile US and positive trends in Europe.



In Germany, Deutsche Telekom continued to post strong customer growth. The total number of lines in operation was 8.9 million, 2.8 million more lines than a year ago and a rise of 45 percent. Revenue grew 0.1 percent to 5.5 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA rose 4.5 percent to 2.2 billion euros.



T-Mobile US's service revenues rose 6.5 percent year-on-year to reach $7.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA increased 11.4 percent to $2.7 billion.



In Germany, Deutsche Telekom shares were trading at 15.06 euros, up 0.10 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX