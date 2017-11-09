SimplyVital Health Secures Contract with the Bone & Joint Institute at Hartford Hospital

BLOOMFIELD, Connecticut, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SimplyVital Health (SVH), the healthcare company streamlining medical data storage and sharing using blockchain technology, has announced a partnership with Hartford HealthCare Bone & Joint Institute at Hartford Hospital (BJI). Through its blockchain-based ConnectingCare platform, SVH will manage and analyze total hip and total knee joint replacement patients from first appointment to final treatment, helping to reduce costs and improve patient recovery.

BJI is ahead of the game, preparing for excellence in orthopedic risk based contracts. Research found that orthopedic risk based contracts drive down cost, without affecting quality. SVH believes the key is effective pre and post-surgery management of patients and monitoring financial estimates in near real time. Maximizing savings requires easy access to the same data of shared patients, across multiple providers, and is exactly what ConnectingCare provides.

Kat Kuzmeskas, CEO of SVH, knows the orthopedic space well, having spent nearly three years working with a hospital-based orthopedic department. "What excites us the most about this opportunity is paralleling and supporting the work of the nurse navigators" explains Kuzmeskas. "This is an effective, proven method to improve care while controlling costs."

"We have trained our nurse navigators to determine patient transition plans 2-4 weeks ahead of surgery, understanding DME, transportation, and medication management. The ConnectingCare platform gives us one more tool to effectively manage our patients," says David Santoro, Director of Operations of the BJI.

SVH and Hartford Hospital look forward to decreasing costs and providing better care for patients of the BJI through blockchain technology.

About SimplyVital:

SimplyVital Health leverages Health Nexus, its blockchain protocol, to empower providers' transition to value based care regardless of clinical affiliation. Their principal tool, ConnectingCare, augments existing hospital care systems to extract data and create care pathway flexibility, prospectively track financials, maintain immutable records, and accurately monitor analytics. Learn more at: https://tokensale.simplyvitalhealth.com

About BJI at HH:

The Hartford HealthCare Bone & Joint Institute at Hartford Hospital offers an unparalleled network of coordinated services for patients with musculoskeletal disorders and orthopedic injuries, serving patients from Baby Boomers to seasoned athletes. The new five-floor, 130,000-square foot facility features 10 operating rooms, 48 private inpatient beds (with the ability to expand to 60), diagnostic services, outpatient rehabilitation and ample space for community education.