Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2017) - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive drill results from the Fekola Property and Fekola Regional targets in Mali, West Africa. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

For 2017, B2Gold has budgeted over $15 million for exploration in Mali. To date, exploration programs remain on budget and set to complete over 111,000 metres of exploration drilling between the Fekola Property and the Fekola Regional program.

Highlights

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Fekola and Fekola North Extension schematic long section (see below or on our website at www.b2gold.com/news/2017/)

New drill results in the upper portion of the Fekola North Extension (formerly Kiwi zone) indicate it is part of the Fekola zone and has significantly extended mineralization to depth

New drill results above the deeper portion of the Fekola North Extension (formerly Fekola Deeps) have intersected wide zones of good-grade mineralization, closer to surface, and up to 600 metres north of the Fekola resource pit boundary

These results, combined with the deeper, mineralized intercepts in the upper portion of the Fekola North Extension area indicate that these zones are one contiguous mineralized zone that could dramatically increase the extent of Fekola mineralization. In addition, the mineralization remains open to the north beyond the new drill results

Drill results from the infill-drilling program, within the Fekola resource pit boundary, continue to convert inferred resources to indicated, confirming the potential addition of 900,000 ounces of gold

Fekola North Extension Zones:

New drilling below the upper portion of the Fekola North Extension and above the deeper portion of the Fekola North Extension in a previously untested area have significantly extended mineralization to the north and depth.

Highlights of drill results from the upper portion of the Fekola North Extension (formerly Kiwi zone):

Target HoleID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Fekola N. Ext FSER_023 131.00 147.00 16.00 1.35 Fekola N. Ext FSER_161 97.00 114.00 17.00 1.38 Fekola N. Ext FSER_169 129.00 142.00 13.00 1.17 Fekola N. Ext FSER_186 193.00 213.00 20.00 1.09 Fekola N. Ext FSER_191 93.00 115.00 22.00 1.07 Fekola N. Ext FSER_195 198.10 213.00 14.90 1.56 Fekola N. Ext FSER_212* 24.00 48.00 24.00 1.28 Fekola N. Ext FSER_211* 25.00 46.00 21.00 1.22 Fekola N. Ext FKD_194 276.00 300.00 24.00 1.04 Fekola N. Ext FKD_195 247.75 257.1 9.35 2.06

Note: Intervals reported above are >0.6 g/t gold, with a maximum of 5 m internal waste. Intervals indicated by (*) occur within defined resource areas and are reported >1.0 g/t gold, with a maximum of 3 m internal waste. All intervals are reported as core lengths

New drilling above the deeper portion of the Fekola Northern Extension (formerly Fekola Deeps) has intercepted wide zones of good-grade mineralization in two holes, 226 and 227, 60 metres to the north of the Fekola resource boundary.

In addition, two holes, 228 and 229, drilled above the Fekola upper portion of the Fekola North Extension, and up to 600 metres to the north of the resource pit boundary, intersected wide zones of good-grade mineralization, with mineralization remaining open to the north. These holes indicate the potential to extend good-grade mineralization much further to the north of the Fekola resource pit boundary.

These results also indicate that the deeper portion of the Fekola Northern Extension zone extends closer to surface and indicate continuity with mineralization from the deeper drilling results from the upper portion of the Fekola North Extension.

New drill results to the north of the Fekola resource pit boundary above the deeper portion of the Fekola North Extension:

Target HoleID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Fekola N. Ext FKD_229 352.00 386.85 34.85 1.60 Fekola N. Ext FKD_228 318.00 355.00 37.00 2.82 Fekola N. Ext FKD_226 277.90 341.50 63.60 3.37

and 303.75 325.00 21.25 4.92 Fekola N. Ext FKD_227 216.00 239.20 23.20 1.57

and 260.60 308.00 47.40 1.92 Fekola N. Ext FKD_230 183.00 195.40 12.40 1.90

and 233.00 251.90 18.90 1.24

Previously released drill results from the deeper portion (formerly Fekola Deeps):

Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Fekola N. Ext FKD_148 421.30 454.30 33.00 2.90 Fekola N. Ext incl. 440.30 446.30 6.00 7.97 Fekola N. Ext FKD_179 488.60 507.60 19.00 3.88 Fekola N. Ext and 515.50 529.19 13.69 1.95 Fekola N. Ext FKD_181 425.20 470.58 45.38 4.77 Fekola N. Ext incl. 425.20 434.60 9.40 10.70 Fekola N. Ext and 438.60 444.80 6.20 9.23 Fekola N. Ext FKD_182 457.30 473.10 15.80 2.98 Fekola N. Ext incl. 467.25 472.10 4.85 4.41 Fekola N. Ext FKD_183 445.10 479.30 34.20 3.27 Fekola N. Ext incl. 463.00 471.00 8.00 8.33 Fekola N. Ext FKD_184 490.00 515.05 25.05 2.37 Fekola N. Ext incl. 499.70 508.00 8.30 3.54 Fekola N. Ext* FKD_220 465.10 505.10 40.00 2.78 Fekola N. Ext* FKD_225 351.55 389.15 37.60 2.98

Note: *Indicates two new holes drilled 50 metres north of the Fekola resource pit boundary

Fekola Resource Infill Drilling:

Infill drilling is ongoing at Fekola, to continue to convert inferred resources to indicated, within the resource pit boundary (see table of drill results below).

The resource pit boundary extends beyond the Fekola reserve pit boundary by approximately 50 metres below the reserve, 150 metres to the north, down plunge, and approximately 600 metres to the north (formerly Kiwi zone), from surface to 50 metres depth.

The resource pit extension contains 720,000 ounces in the indicated category and 180,000 ounces in the inferred category, for a total potential increase of 900,000 ounces of gold.

Highlights from Fekola Resource Infill Drilling:

Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Fekola Infill FSER_183 119.00 136.00 17.00 1.26 Fekola Infill FKD_231 207.00 248.00 41.00 2.31 Fekola Infill FKD_232 287.00 315.00 28.00 1.77 Fekola Infill FKD_147 397.20 479.20 82.00 3.09 Fekola Infill FKRD_054 331.20 386.20 55.00 2.28 Fekola Infill FKRD_055 295.30 347.30 52.00 2.44

Note: Italics indicate previously-released holes