Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2017) - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive drill results from the Fekola Property and Fekola Regional targets in Mali, West Africa. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.
For 2017, B2Gold has budgeted over $15 million for exploration in Mali. To date, exploration programs remain on budget and set to complete over 111,000 metres of exploration drilling between the Fekola Property and the Fekola Regional program.
Highlights
This news release should be read in conjunction with the Fekola and Fekola North Extension schematic long section (see below or on our website at www.b2gold.com/news/2017/)
New drill results in the upper portion of the Fekola North Extension (formerly Kiwi zone) indicate it is part of the Fekola zone and has significantly extended mineralization to depth
New drill results above the deeper portion of the Fekola North Extension (formerly Fekola Deeps) have intersected wide zones of good-grade mineralization, closer to surface, and up to 600 metres north of the Fekola resource pit boundary
These results, combined with the deeper, mineralized intercepts in the upper portion of the Fekola North Extension area indicate that these zones are one contiguous mineralized zone that could dramatically increase the extent of Fekola mineralization. In addition, the mineralization remains open to the north beyond the new drill results
Drill results from the infill-drilling program, within the Fekola resource pit boundary, continue to convert inferred resources to indicated, confirming the potential addition of 900,000 ounces of gold
Fekola North Extension Zones:
New drilling below the upper portion of the Fekola North Extension and above the deeper portion of the Fekola North Extension in a previously untested area have significantly extended mineralization to the north and depth.
Highlights of drill results from the upper portion of the Fekola North Extension (formerly Kiwi zone):
|Target
|HoleID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|Fekola N. Ext
|FSER_023
|131.00
|147.00
|16.00
|1.35
|Fekola N. Ext
|FSER_161
|97.00
|114.00
|17.00
|1.38
|Fekola N. Ext
|FSER_169
|129.00
|142.00
|13.00
|1.17
|Fekola N. Ext
|FSER_186
|193.00
|213.00
|20.00
|1.09
|Fekola N. Ext
|FSER_191
|93.00
|115.00
|22.00
|1.07
|Fekola N. Ext
|FSER_195
|198.10
|213.00
|14.90
|1.56
|Fekola N. Ext
|FSER_212*
|24.00
|48.00
|24.00
|1.28
|Fekola N. Ext
|FSER_211*
|25.00
|46.00
|21.00
|1.22
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_194
|276.00
|300.00
|24.00
|1.04
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_195
|247.75
|257.1
|9.35
|2.06
Note: Intervals reported above are >0.6 g/t gold, with a maximum of 5 m internal waste. Intervals indicated by (*) occur within defined resource areas and are reported >1.0 g/t gold, with a maximum of 3 m internal waste. All intervals are reported as core lengths
New drilling above the deeper portion of the Fekola Northern Extension (formerly Fekola Deeps) has intercepted wide zones of good-grade mineralization in two holes, 226 and 227, 60 metres to the north of the Fekola resource boundary.
In addition, two holes, 228 and 229, drilled above the Fekola upper portion of the Fekola North Extension, and up to 600 metres to the north of the resource pit boundary, intersected wide zones of good-grade mineralization, with mineralization remaining open to the north. These holes indicate the potential to extend good-grade mineralization much further to the north of the Fekola resource pit boundary.
These results also indicate that the deeper portion of the Fekola Northern Extension zone extends closer to surface and indicate continuity with mineralization from the deeper drilling results from the upper portion of the Fekola North Extension.
New drill results to the north of the Fekola resource pit boundary above the deeper portion of the Fekola North Extension:
|Target
|HoleID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_229
|352.00
|386.85
|34.85
|1.60
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_228
|318.00
|355.00
|37.00
|2.82
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_226
|277.90
|341.50
|63.60
|3.37
|
|and
|303.75
|325.00
|21.25
|4.92
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_227
|216.00
|239.20
|23.20
|1.57
|
|and
|260.60
|308.00
|47.40
|1.92
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_230
|183.00
|195.40
|12.40
|1.90
|
|and
|233.00
|251.90
|18.90
|1.24
Previously released drill results from the deeper portion (formerly Fekola Deeps):
|Target
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_148
|421.30
|454.30
|33.00
|2.90
|Fekola N. Ext
|incl.
|440.30
|446.30
|6.00
|7.97
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_179
|488.60
|507.60
|19.00
|3.88
|Fekola N. Ext
|and
|515.50
|529.19
|13.69
|1.95
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_181
|425.20
|470.58
|45.38
|4.77
|Fekola N. Ext
|incl.
|425.20
|434.60
|9.40
|10.70
|Fekola N. Ext
|and
|438.60
|444.80
|6.20
|9.23
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_182
|457.30
|473.10
|15.80
|2.98
|Fekola N. Ext
|incl.
|467.25
|472.10
|4.85
|4.41
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_183
|445.10
|479.30
|34.20
|3.27
|Fekola N. Ext
|incl.
|463.00
|471.00
|8.00
|8.33
|Fekola N. Ext
|FKD_184
|490.00
|515.05
|25.05
|2.37
|Fekola N. Ext
|incl.
|499.70
|508.00
|8.30
|3.54
|Fekola N. Ext*
|FKD_220
|465.10
|505.10
|40.00
|2.78
|Fekola N. Ext*
|FKD_225
|351.55
|389.15
|37.60
|2.98
Note: *Indicates two new holes drilled 50 metres north of the Fekola resource pit boundary
Fekola Resource Infill Drilling:
Infill drilling is ongoing at Fekola, to continue to convert inferred resources to indicated, within the resource pit boundary (see table of drill results below).
The resource pit boundary extends beyond the Fekola reserve pit boundary by approximately 50 metres below the reserve, 150 metres to the north, down plunge, and approximately 600 metres to the north (formerly Kiwi zone), from surface to 50 metres depth.
The resource pit extension contains 720,000 ounces in the indicated category and 180,000 ounces in the inferred category, for a total potential increase of 900,000 ounces of gold.
Highlights from Fekola Resource Infill Drilling:
|Target
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|Fekola Infill
|FSER_183
|119.00
|136.00
|17.00
|1.26
|Fekola Infill
|FKD_231
|207.00
|248.00
|41.00
|2.31
|Fekola Infill
|FKD_232
|287.00
|315.00
|28.00
|1.77
|Fekola Infill
|FKD_147
|397.20
|479.20
|82.00
|3.09
|Fekola Infill
|FKRD_054
|331.20
|386.20
|55.00
|2.28
|Fekola Infill
|FKRD_055
|295.30
|347.30
|52.00
|2.44
Note: Italics indicate previously-released holes