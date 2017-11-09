

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $89 million, or $0.37 per share. This was higher than $31 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $254 million. This was down from $261 million last year.



Fortress Investment Group LLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $89 Mln. vs. $31 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 187.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 428.6% -Revenue (Q3): $254 Mln vs. $261 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.7%



